Trinity Lutheran students show their STEM skills

MANISTEE — One of the concepts of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) is to get the minds of students thinking on how to utilize all of those skills in a project.

The teaching staff at Trinity Lutheran School has been focusing students of all grade levels on projects that will challenge them to come up with innovative ways to solve problems using those STEM skills.

“During the month of April our students will participate in several special science activities,” said teacher Tina Fisk. “We integrate the teaching of science, technology, engineering and math throughout the school curriculum. What we challenged the students to do was to use paper cups, craft sticks and one-inch cubes and then to use them to build structures of differing heights and specification.”

Fisk said they stressed to the children the goal wasn’t to see who could build the highest tower, but who could use the objects to build the most structurally sound one. It was something Fisk said the students embraced with great enthusiasm.

“These young architects-in-the-making were able to work individually or collaboratively and used problem solving skills that are needed to build a base that would support a projection,” said Fisk.

The project started those young minds thinking and more importantly to be unafraid of failure when trying different concepts. Those that worked together showed great examples of teamwork and the project was a big success.

“This project not only encouraged growth in the areas of science and engineering skills among the students, but also served to tighten the family atmosphere of Trinity Lutheran School,” said Fisk.

What the Trinity teachers liked about the project was it also helped get their students in a science thinking mode. Today their students in the third to sixth grade levels will be taking part in the annual Elementary Science Olympiad at Kennedy Elementary School that is sponsored by the Manistee County Intermediate School District.

Trinity students will also get to show off some of their science projects and models on April 21 when they host their annual School Fair at the Trinity Lutheran gymnasium. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and features the Expression Session, a fine arts program involving instrumental and vocal music, dance and martial arts. Displays of artwork and creative writing will also be exhibited along with the science projects.

The public is invited to the free event.