Benzie Chamber Expo and Job Fair Event slated for Saturday

BEULAH – Benzie Bus is partnering with the Benzie County Chamber of Commerce to get residents to this year’s Benzie County Chamber Expo and Job Fair.

The annual event, will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, at Benzie County High School.

The Expo is the premier event for showcasing Benzie County businesses and organizations. For the second year in a row, exhibitors also have the opportunity to participate in the job fair, which is a great opportunity for anyone seeking employment, or just wanting to learn more about different careers and what education and training options and opportunities exist in the area. As of February, Benzie County was ranked 64th in the state with an unemployment rate of 9 percent. The Job Fair is an opportunity to work toward reducing this number.

Job Fair participants will have special balloons on their booth reading “we’re hiring.” The Benzie County Chamber will be promoting the job fair to area high schools, Michigan Works! offices, Benzie Area Christian Neighbors, and others. The Chamber’s goal is to connect as many job seekers and employers as possible.

“As a chamber of commerce, we believe it is an important role for us to have opportunities for our members to connect with potential and current customers, and with the addition of the job fair, a way for us to connect employer’s to job seekers,” said Mary Carroll, president of the Benzie County Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s event will feature nearly 40 exhibitors with 20 also participating in the job fair component. A complete list of participants can be found on the Benzie County Chamber of Commerce website, www.benzie.org.

New partners added to this year’s even include members of the Benzie Human Services Collaborative with nearly a dozen local human service organizations having information tables reviving the Community Showcase event that took place in August 2016.

Benzie Bus will provide free transportation during the event. To book a ride, please call (231) 325-3000 option 1.

For more information on the job fair, please contact the Benzie County Chamber at (231) 882-5801.