City to hold discussion on economic development, budget

MANISTEE — The council chambers were packed with local residents and community representatives on Tuesday night, as Manistee City Council held a public hearing on its 2018-19 fiscal year budget, prior to its regular council meeting.

A work session on the budget was held shortly afterward.

Many budgeted items from the city’s proposed 2018-19 appropriations funding were in the lime-light at Tuesday’s public hearing. Residents and representatives alike highlighted the need for more community engagement, targeting the youth in Manistee.

“We want you to be successful,” said Karen Goodman, Manistee County commissioner. “Our younger generation of people, they want things to do. As you think about your budget, and as you think about the assets of Manistee, please remember that this is going to impact everything we are growing on and moving forward on.”

Representatives of the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts (RRCA), Manistee County Community Foundation, Manistee Saints, Alternatives for Area Youth Teen Center and other community organizations spoke at the public hearing, asking council to consider funding requests to support their services.

For the 2018-19 fiscal year, the proposed budget totals $17,283,771, which is a $686,810 increase from the prior fiscal year. The general fund balance totals $1,093,119, which is an increase of $165,579 from the prior year.

Appropriations funding were proposed at $172,000 for the 2018-19 budget. The city’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30; the budget must be adopted by council no later than May 15.

More details on Tuesday’s public hearing will be published in a later addition of the News Advocate.

Also during the meeting, council unanimously voted to remove a request from the agenda, made by the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber originally proposed to work with the city on economic development services, which has been an ongoing discussion with city staff for months.

Thad Taylor, city manager, said the item will now appear on a work session in May, after the budget is approved.

“(The chamber) wants to bring it back at a May work session,” said Taylor. “They thought it would be a more appropriate venue for discussion.”

In a memo to council, Taylor said the chamber proposed a three-year agreement with the city, which would identify three to five economic development objectives.

The chamber’s economic development board requested $30,000 for the first year, $35,000 for the second and $45,000 for the final year. It also would leverage city funding with private sector funds, which totals around $37,000.

If approved at a future council meeting, the contract would begin on July 1.

The following items were also approved at Tuesday’s council meeting:

• A request from the Ideal Kitchen — which is celebrating 12 years being open — for a food truck to be parked in front of the business during the celebration from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The truck will take up three parking spaces;

• A request to hold the annual Tight Lines for Troops event on May 18 and 19; and

• A request from the National Day of Prayer Committee to gather on the Maple Street entrance steps of City Hall on May 3, for its annual ceremony.

A work session has been scheduled at 7 p.m. on April 24, featuring a discussion on the city’s proposed budget for 2018-19, if needed.