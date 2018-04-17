DHD reminds public to stay up-to-date on vaccines

MANISTEE COUNTY — Vaccines are among the most successful and cost-effective public health tool available for preventing disease and death. They not only help protect vaccinated individuals, but also protect entire communities by preventing and reducing the spread of infectious diseases.

During the last week in April, the nation celebrates National Infant Immunization Week (NIIW). NIIW is also a part of World Immunization Week, an initiative of the World Health Organization.

District Health Department no. 10 (DHD), alongside people from across the globe, celebrate the critical role that vaccination plays in protecting the health of our children, families and communities.

Robin Walicki, immunization coordinator for DHD no. 10, shares, “It is very important to follow the recommended immunization schedule to protect infants and children by providing immunity early in life, before they are exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases.”

Due to successful vaccines, some parents may not be aware of the serious diseases vaccines prevent; diseases that are especially dangerous for infants and young children.

The United States currently has the safest vaccine supply in its history. As new information and science becomes available, vaccine recommendations are updated and improved. If a family has questions about vaccines, they should reach out to their local DHD office or healthcare provider.

If a child lacks insurance coverage for vaccines, there is a program available that may be able to help depending on eligibility. The Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program is offered at many healthcare providers and at local health departments, including DHD.

VFC is a federally funded program that helps children get their vaccines so they are protected from serious disease.

During National Infant Immunization Week, April 21-28, please celebrate by checking your child’s and your own immunization record and making an appointment to get up-to-date on vaccines. DHD or your healthcare provider can evaluate immunization records and discuss coverage options.

Giving babies the recommended immunizations by age two is the best way to protect them from 14 serious diseases, and starting on time means they can stay on track and be ready for a future that might include travel, volunteer or other work that requires a complete immunization record.

To keep your family up-to-date on their vaccines, visit www.dhd10.org or call (877) 269-2904 to make an appointment.