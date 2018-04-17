It’s hard to say goodbye to an old friend

I lost one of my best friends this past week.

No, she was not anyone I went to school with, worked with and we weren’t childhood friends. The “she” I am talking about was my brother’s Golden Retriever Molly, who left us after spending 16 wonderful years as one of the Grabowski family.

To anyone who has ever owned a pet, you will know what I am talking about. People who own pets come to love them and all the joy they bring into our lives. Nothing gives unconditional love to a person like a pet, as they are always there to greet you with a wagging tail, happy face and plenty of enthusiasm.

I realize there are some out there who will say, “It’s a dog get over it,” but then those are the ones who probably never owned a pet or know the sheer joy they can bring into your life.

My connection with Molly was quite special because she was like my own even though she belonged to my brother. Whenever they went on trips or out of town, she would stay with me. My home became hers, so much so that when she visited and her water dish wasn’t in the perfect spot in my kitchen next to the oven she would look back at me over her shoulder as to say, “What the hell Ken, where is it?”

From a personal standpoint, Molly helped me through some rough times both physically and emotionally. One such memory was when I was diagnosed with diabetes 12 years ago and thought, “How am I ever going to deal with this?”

When I stopped at my brothers right after that diagnosis, Molly met me at the door wiggling and wagging and suddenly it left me with the feeling that everything was going to be OK.

And you know what? It was.

I can’t tell you the thousands of miles we walked in the Ludington State Park and Cartier Park, in Ludington where my brother and his family live, that kept both of us healthy. The conversations obviously were a little one-sided when we walked alone, but she knew every step of the way including the exact bench we stopped at to take a break.

The memories of those walks are countless, like the time we encountered a small fawn that almost walked up nose to nose with Molly when she must of been thinking “what kind of dog is this?” Or the time in Cartier Park when it was just her and me and we ran right into a fox 10 yards away. The fox snarled at us and brave Molly dashed behind me and poked her head around my legs like she was saying “you handle this one.”

But what dogs like Molly bring to you more than anything is peace of mind. I can’t tell you the times after a long week of dealing with the countless frustrations of this job (and there are more than any of you in the public will ever know) where five minutes of petting her would make it all melt away. It was like relaxation medicine in a bundle of fur.

Many people never believed how she could open her own Christmas presents (usually dog treats or an annual new blanket) without damaging what was inside. My sister-in-law actually filmed it to show some people who didn’t believe it. Once the package was open she would pick it up in her mouth and carefully place it behind the rocker recliner where she usually laid before coming back to look for more like an excited kid.

Even though she was about 60 pounds for most of her life, Molly still thought of herself as a lap dog and would crawl right up there to snuggle up. There was even a classic picture of her and me both sound asleep on my brother’s couch with both us sawing plenty of logs.

She also brought me and all the rest of us plenty of laughs over the years, and her exploits were featured in this column on several occasions.

One night I brought her to the News Advocate when I was keeping her while they were on vacation. A former editor of mine walked by my desk in the office which she was laying under. Molly jumped out barking like nuts as though she was protecting me and it scared the heck out of him.

However, what made me laugh was when one of my fellow employees, who was not a fan of the editor, walked over to Molly after the incident to quietly slipped her a dog biscuit from the box she kept in her desk along with a pat on the head and the words “Good girl.” It cracked me right up.

We all realized Molly’s time was getting short because her legs were giving out, as were several of her internal organs. However, what never changed to her very last day was that spirit for giving.

When I saw her for the last time a week ago she came over to the couch and wanted to get up to sit and snuggle like she used to do, but couldn’t do for some time because of her weak legs. So we helped her up and she put her head on my lap, let out a loud sigh and just laid there wagging her tail in peaceful content.

It was my last memory of her and like she was saying goodbye to me. That is one final good moment with my good friend Molly that I am going to keep with me well beyond when I…see you next Wednesday.