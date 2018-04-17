Jennette resigns as ISD superintendent

MANISTEE — Manistee Intermediate School District Jeff Jennette announced to the board of education on Tuesday evening that he will be leaving his position effective June 3.

Jennette has served as dual superintendent of the Manistee and Wexford-Missaukee intermediate school districts for the past five years. His resignation as superintendent is from both school districts.

“My wife is a nurse practioner in the Michigan Army National Guard and would like to pursue a career in the regular Army,” Jennette told the board. “She was offered a position at Fort Hood, Texas, that starts on April 30 which is sooner than we expected to move. She is working on her PhD and her thesis focuses on ‘Improving Health Care for Female Soldiers,’ so it just makes sense in that aspect too.”

The ISD superintendent is also a veteran, having served for 22 years in the National Guard including 15 months of service in Iraq. He said during that time frame his wife was always supportive of his career and that is why he wants to do the same for her.

“The support of your family is critical in a military family for both the soldier and the mission,” said Jennette. “I was lucky enough to have her support during my time in the Guard, and I see this simply as repaying the favor as she deserves it. One of the most valuable lessons I learned in Iraq is the importance of family and friends, and I am simply practicing what I preached.”

Board members voted 5-0 to accept the resignation.

“This is something we accept with deep, deep regret,” said board president Mary Becker Witt.

Although the official announcement was made to the public and staff at Tuesday’s meeting Jennette said the board has been aware of his decision for quite some time. He said leaving is difficult.

“I informed the board of the move when we learned about it February,” said Jennette. “I can only hope that I am leaving the MISD better than when I got here, but there is still a lot of work to do. Education seems to get more difficult every day so my ‘hat is off’ to those who continue to do this work.”

Board members said they felt Jennette did a good job during his tenure and will be missed.

He initially said consideration was given to holding his position one more year, but he elected instead to make the move now. When the shared superintendent committee of Manistee ISD’s Mary Becker-Witt and Lyndia O’Shea met with Wexford Missaukee’s Ken Bollman in early April they decided to recommend to their respective boards the idea of going with an interim superintendent for the time being.

Wexford Missaukee Career Tech Education director Dave Cox was named to that interim superintendent position on Tuesday. He was approved by the Wexford Missaukee board on Monday evening and the Manistee board on Tuesday.

The two boards of education will make a decision in the future on what direction will be taken to findi a permanent replacement for Jennette. Both boards have indicated they would like to continue with the shared superintendent position.

“Dave was somewhat of a likely choice because he has gone to the superintendent’s academy through the Michigan Leadership Institute, but he has the degree,” said Jennette. “He also has been involved in Manistee County with presentation to the chamber leadership program and by presenting special education professional development here.”

Becker-Witt said the relationship with the Wexford Missuakee ISD has grown stronger through the years.

“It is definitely more shared now,” said Becker-Witt. “They were very much interested in how we felt about Dave, and it wasn’t just a thing of, ‘We are going to hire and hopefully you will like the person.’ It was more of a partnership and I like that sense of feeling, as it is the right thing to do.”

O’Shea praised Jennette for strengthening that bond between the two districts.

“I think it has improved since you came,” she said. “I was glad to hear that they were looking at keeping (the dual superintendent position).”

Board member Doug Parkes agreed with the selection of Cox.

“Dave will be a good fit,” he said. “I don’t think we are losing a lot with him in that position.”

Jennette becomes the third of top officials from the Manistee ISD who will be leaving at the end of the school year. Special education director Jim Scranton and general education director Kay Salyer both announced they would be retiring at the end of this school year.

Board members took action on Tuesday to officially fill Scranton’s position when they named Brook McIsaac as the new special education director. McIsaac was one of two finalists for the position and currently is the special education supervisor for the Manistee ISD.

Board member Eric Smith said he felt McIsaac will make a good replacement for Scranton.

“Brooke is infused to the community and she has good ties and her answers at the interview were a step above the other candidate,” said Smith.