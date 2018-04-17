Looking Back for April 18

40 YEARS AGO

Fashion show

Manistee Merchants held their twice-yearly fashion show yesterday at the armory. A large audience was treated to look at spring and summer fashions available at local shops. The fashion show serves not only as an introduction of contestants, but through proceeds from ticket sales supports the Miss Manistee scholarship fund. Contestants participating in the show included Jenny DeRosia, Marilyn (May) Berryhill, Bonnie Cabot, Rene Johnson, Darlene Wagberg and Kris Hamilton.

60 YEARS AGO

Hear the county’s rural bands

“Band Day USA” will be one of the numbers played, and it will be “Band Night, Manistee County” tonight at the Armory when the six rural high school bands present their annual band festival at 8 p.m. After a practice session in the afternoon, the band members will eat their dinner and then present the concert. Five different directors will conduct the various numbers.

80 YEARS AGO

Overpack assumes post at Commerce

Roy Overpack this morning took over the duties of secretary of the Board of Commerce, succeeding George O. Nye, resigned. After checking over records of projects underway, the new secretary prepared a letter to be sent to all members describing the activities he will institute an asking for full cooperation on the part of all to make Manistee a better city.

Oranges

Supplies of oranges will be given to direct relief clients who call at the Filer Street Warehouse starting tomorrow and continuing until Friday.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum