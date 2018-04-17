Manistee High School Jazz Band prepares for festival

Shown is the Manistee High School Jazz Band at a clinic with West Shore Community College professor of music Ted Malt as they prepared to perform at the MSBOA District 10 Jazz Festival at Northview High school. Pictured in the first row (left to right) are Seth Thompson, Brandi Monroe, Liam Quinn, Arian Gilbert, Ryan Biller, Kaleigh Kamaloski and Brooke Rinck. In the second row (left to right) are Ben Sullivan, Micah Reynolds, Kiera Raymond and Gabriel Bednarcyzk. In the third row (left to right) are Brayden Cole,Titus Lind, Kaitelynne Lange, Miles Bednarcyzk, Kyle Pierce, Natalie Kissell andPiper Salmon. Members not pictured include Sarah Sheathelm, Blade Gates, Connor Barke, Alex Roberson, Sarah Roberson, Casey LaPoint and Maxwell Lloyd.