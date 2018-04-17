Manistee’s Harrigan signs to play soccer at Muskegon CC

MANISTEE — In his four-year varsity soccer career at Manistee High School, Shane Harrigan has always been a starting goalkeeper.

And that will likely continue at the next level.

Harrigan signed his national letter of intent to play soccer at Muskegon Community College, with the understanding that the starting job is his to lose, according to head coach Brent Kowlaski.

“I went down there for a training session, and he offered me the starting position right from the get-go,” Harrigan said. “He basically said, ‘It’s your spot for the taking.’”

Manistee head coach Brandon Prince said that Harrigan has been a cornerstone of the Chippewa program for four years, starting as a freshman.

“He was raw, he had some training to do,” Prince said, “but he had a mentality, the leadership qualities as a freshman that most guys don’t have as juniors and seniors. And that’s carried on from year to year.

“His impact on the field was tremendous for our program.”

Prince said that Harrigan will leave a lasting legacy with Manistee soccer.

“He set the bar,” Prince said. “It’s a bar for that position, and for the next player to fill that role to achieve. It’s not a hole to fill, it’s a challenge. The incoming players are going to walk in and say, ‘I want to be the next Shane Harrigan.’ And I’m excited to see those kids rise to that challenge.”

Harrigan, who said that he plans to study physical therapy, was also considering Finlandia University in the Upper Peninsula but said that MCC won out due to the ambition of Kowalski for the Jayhawks.

“He wants to win the national championship, and that’s the whole goal,” Harrigan said. “Plus, it’s closer to home, and it’s a good first step into college life, instead of being eight hours away.”

Prince said that the attribute that will help Harrigan succeed at the college level is his intelligence.

“We’ve studied the game for four years together,” Prince said. “He’s taught me things. There were times when he overthought the play, and it cost him when he anticipated something that he knows should have happened and it didn’t. That’s the biggest thing he’s going to bring, his ability to sit with the coaching staff and communicate with them properly.

“He knows what it means to play quality teams, and he’ll take that on to the collegiate level.”