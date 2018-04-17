STEVE SZILVAGYI: Disagrees with letters about Second Amendment

TO THE EDITOR:

I am writing in response to two letters published in the Manistee News Advocate last week which illustrate a couple of currently popular, but misguided notions about our country’s approach to curbing gun violence.

On April 11, in “Reader: Mass media used to control beliefs, opinions,” Mr. Newport gave us a rambling dissertation on how he sees government intrusion into the conversation on the public’s use of dangerous automatic weapons. He strings together citations from the “tinfoil hat media” which describe some of the CIA’s failed attempts to influence public opinion, more than 50 years ago.

He uses the arguments of innuendo as ways to influence our emotions, and thus our thoughts about controlling gun violence. But his very letter to the editor proves that what he is asserting, namely that the U.S. government is controlling our opinions, is not possible under the protections of our free press — we can and do hold a variety of viewpoints that can be expressed freely in our society. His letter and mine are both examples of that.

The other letter, “Reader shares thoughts on gun control issue,” on April 10, Mr. Niedzielski suggested that the media is covering up the fact that “…a good guy with a gun will stop a bad guy with a gun…” and that regulations governing the use of firearms is misguided. I believe he has missed studies that contradict that NRA bit of doggerel — these were published in our free press. For example, the National Bureau of Economic Research study showed that, in places where “Right to Carry” legislation was passed, they saw an increase of violent crimes from 13 percent to 15 percent after 10 years.

Other reports in the media cite the thorough training that our military has instituted to make sure our soldiers are effective with their weapons — a level of training that does not exist in most of the police forces of our cities, or even in the “well-regulated militias” described in our Second Amendment.

Another study of 160 instances of gun violence, did find that five of those events were stopped by a good guy with a gun; 21 of them were stopped by a good guy without a gun. So it seems to me that it might be more fruitful to increase our country’s supply of well-informed and thoughtful good guys. Neither of those letters seem to be aimed at that goal.

Steve Szilvagyi

Onekama