’90s band FireHouse to play Little River Casino this summer

MANISTEE — Music from the 1990s will be featured at the Little River Casino Resort on July 20 when the glam metal band FireHouse hits the stage. Tickets go on sale Friday.

FireHouse features three of the four original members —C.J. Snare, vocals and keyboard; Bill Leverty, guitar; and Michael Foster, drums. Allen McKenzie replaced Perry Richardson on bass in 2004.

In a telephone interview from his home in Orlando, Fla., Snare said FireHouse has kept going through the years by building and maintaining an impressive international audience while keeping a loyal U.S. fan base.

“We’re seeing a really nice sort of renaissance and resurgence because a lot of the people who grew up listening to our music are saying, ‘Hey, I want to hear it again,’ and they are coming out in droves,” Snare said. “We have found more success currently through live performances all over this country and other countries than we had in the 1990s.”

Snare was born in Washington, D.C. and from that point says, “I’ve been living all over the place through the course of my life, and all those places have had influences on me.

“I was born in D.C. and we were in Maryland until I was 5 or 6,” he said. “Then we moved to Pennsylvania – that’s where I did my school years, in central Pennsylvania – and I came to Florida to go to college.”

After college he moved to Charlotte, N.C., where FireHouse was formed in 1989.

Their first album, titled “FireHouse,” reached double platinum status by selling over 2 million copies in the United States. The single “Love of a Lifetime” reached No. 3 and sold 500,000 copies. “Don’t Treat Me Bad “ reached No. 14 and other popular FireHouse singles include “Sleeping with You,” “Reach for the Sky” and “When I Look Into Your Eyes.”

In 1992 FireHouse received the American Music Award as the best new hard rock/heavy metal band, beating out Alice in Chains and Nirvana.

“That was a kind of a changing of the guard event,” Snare said. “It was like a historical marker when the hair bands were stepping down for a moment and the grunge bands were stepping up, which shows how the music scene just keeps changing.

“We never expected to win that award,” Snare continued. “When we were rehearsing for the show, Dick Clark actually walked across the stage to introduce himself to us. That was a milestone career thing for all of us.

“And that night when they called our names, it was totally unexpected but never forgotten. Definitely a career highlight.”

FireHouse has lived through many changes in music genres and music technology.

“When we signed our record deal with Sony Music, we were paid only a three-quarter rate on the CDs, because the CD was considered new technology,” Snare said. “Of course after we sold more than 2 million records on the first one, we renegotiated that. It’s so funny looking back because CDs are now almost obsolete.

“When we started, so many of the bands from hair band genre, the melodic hard rock genre and heavy metal were dominating the charts, but then in just a couple of years grunge music came in and swept that away.

“Our success outside of the United States sustained us during that time,” he continued. “In 1995 we actually had a hit, ‘I Live My Life for You,’ so we were one of those bands that carried on a little bit longer and made a little bit more of an impact when so many of the others were going away.”

“I Live My Life for You” was on FireHouse’s third album, titled “3,” which was very successful outside of the United States, reaching gold status in several Asian countries. That led to the band’s tour of India and Thailand The next album, “Good Acoustics,” was gold in six countries around the world leading to a second tour of Asia in 1996 followed by a tour of Indonesia, Thailand and Japan in early 1997 and a 25-city tour of Indonesia later in 1997.

“We’ve also performed in South America and Europe, and it’s been really great,” Snare said. “Our music has afforded us the ability to travel the world. Since Sony is a global entity, people got exposed to our music and they liked it, so it’s given us a great career outside of the United States.

“That’s been one of the perks of our jobs, to be able to see these incredible places.”

Snare began his pursuit of a career in music at age 5 on the piano.

“When I was 5 my mom told me that if I could play classical music, I could play any kind of music,” Snare said. “Of course I didn’t believe her at that time, but she was right, and I’m glad I started with Bach, Beethoven and Mozart before I got into Alice Cooper, Kiss, Judas Priest, the Scorpions — kind of heavy bands for that time. I also liked a lot of pop, too — like Styx and Foreigner. I was all over the map.

“Even today anyone in the band will tell you that all of our musical tastes are quite eclectic.”

When Snare isn’t on the road with FireHouse, sometimes he gets involved with music producing, mixing and engineering.

“I’ve written some side projects and done some work for other artists,” he said. “It’s lots of fun working on these projects to get to know the ins and outs of how music works.”

Music has become very technical and scientific, but Snare said it is ironic that today a lot of the science is trying to emulate the sounds of the earlier artists.

“Basically, they are trying to recreate some of the vintage sounds,” he said. “That’s because we all grew up listening to records and music that way, so that’s the sound we expect. Digital is so clean, surgical and sterile that we have to dirty it up to give it a little more sound coloration and characterization.”

Snare said these days the band doesn’t take protracted bus tours.

“We do what we call fly dates,” he said. “We fly out for Friday and Saturday shows and it’s the best of both worlds because we get to play our music and meet people going from town to town, but then fly home on Sunday or Monday to have time to recharge our batteries and be with our families.

“We have a great booking agent and tour management who put it all together. We also know that because of the demographics of our audiences, the weekends are better for them, too. We pack a house on a Friday or Saturday night because on the other nights of the week they are busy with their kids and jobs.”

It is not uncommon for FireHouse to sell out U.S. venues.

“We appreciate the support we are getting from our fans,” Snare said. “For us to have been doing this since 1990, and here we are 2018, and we’re still making a really good living doing it is tremendous.

“It’s our only job, it’s what we do, what we’ve always done, and we’re really, really fortunate to still be living this dream. We’re very fortunate and we’re very grateful.”