Adopt-A-Highway dates changed due to weather

MANISTEE COUNTY — With persistent snowbanks and late season snowstorms complicating plans, the schedule for the annual Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program has been changed.

The ongoing pickup in the southern half of the Lower Peninsula will be extended through April 29. The first Adopt-A-Highway pickup for the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula will be later, from May 5 to 13.

Volunteers pick up litter three times each year. Statewide, there will be a summer pickup from July 14 to 22 and a fall pickup from Sept. 22 to 30.

AAH groups wear high-visibility, yellow-green safety vests required by federal regulations when working within a highway right of way. MDOT provides free vests and trash bags, and arranges to haul away the trash.

Sections of highway are still available for adoption. Groups are asked to adopt a section for at least two years. Adopt-A-Highway signs bearing a group’s name are posted along the stretch of adopted highway. There is no fee to participate.

For more information, go to www.michigan.gov/adoptahighway.