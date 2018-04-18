Candidates won’t be able to stir up another recount bid under new bill

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Political candidates who lose big like Jill Stein wouldn’t be able to seek a recount under legislation nearing the Michigan governor’s desk.

The Republican-led Senate voted 27-8 Wednesday for legislation upping the standards for election recounts to require aggrieved candidates to prove they have a reasonable chance of victory. Currently, candidates need to believe they are aggrieved due to fraud or mistake to petition for a recount.

Stein, the Green Party candidate in the 2016 presidential election, triggered a recount in Michigan after Donald Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton.

The House plans to vote Wednesday on a bill to double a losing candidate’s fees to recount votes if he or she is down by more than 5 percentage points.

Both bills will soon go to Gov. Rick Snyder.