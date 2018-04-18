City reopens Riverwalk after seiche event

MANISTEE — The City of Manistee has recently completed damage assessments, after a seiche event led to the closure of all public access points to Lake Michigan, Manistee Lake and the Manistee River Channel on Friday.

The Department of Public Works was notified at 12:37 p.m. on Friday about extreme water level fluctuations, due to a weather phenomenon called a seiche — which is caused by extreme high or low-pressure systems and/or wind-driven “wave run up.”

As a result, the Manistee Riverwalk, Fifth Avenue Beach, First Street Beach and boat launch, Ninth Street boat launch and Arthur Street boat launch were all closed on Friday for the city to assess its damages.

Jeff Mikula, DPW director, said all waterway access points and the Manistee Riverwalk — with the exception of the Manistee Municipal Marina boat slips — will be open to the public on Thursday morning.

Mikula said city assessments deemed the Riverwalk safe for public access.

“Engineers from the Michigan Department of Transportation completed evaluations of the two bascule bridges in Manistee. The engineers plan to investigate around Memorial Bridge in the future,” he said.

Mikula said engineers from the city’s contracted firm, Spicer Group, completed inspections of the Manistee Municipal Marina and Riverwalk. All impacted areas were noted.

More details to come at a later edition of the News Advocate.