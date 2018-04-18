Elementary students take part in annual Science Olympiad competition

MANISTEE — More than 350 young minds were at work late Tuesday afternoon when students took part in the annual Manistee Intermediate School District Science Olympiad

event.

Students’ scientific skills were challenged in a variety of areas. Competition was held in 11 events: Barge Building, What Went By, Estimania, In the Balance, Mystery Boxes, Pentathalon, Egg Drop, Flora and Fauna ID, Calculator Contest, Paper Rocket and Aerodynamics.

Participants came from Brethren, Onekama, Bear Lake, Manistee Catholic, Manistee Area Public and Trinity Lutheran Schools to take part in the event.

Manistee Intermediate School District General Education consultant Kim Rinehart said the annual Science Olympiad is a popular event with area students. There are two divisions with one being for grades three and four and the other for fifth and sixth grade students.

“They just love it and we have 11 events this year and they are run by teachers from every school district in the Manistee Intermediate School District,” said Rinehart. “We do medals for the first three places in each division and we also do ribbons that are delivered to the schools for the best in school winners for each event and division.”

She also praised the Manistee Area Public Schools, which has who have donated the use of its Kennedy Elementary School Building each year to host the event. Rinehart added what also plays a big success in the event is the number of teachers who come back annually to host the various events.

“We couldn’t do it without their help,” she said. “All of these events are run by local teachers or other volunteers who donate their time.”

The program began years ago as part of the ISD’s gifted and talented program and after those funds ran out the ISD saw the importance of it and continues to offer it annually to the students.

What it also does, according to Rinehart and area high school Science Olympiad coaches, is spur an interest in the program that often carries over to later years when they join the high school teams.