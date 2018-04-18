Hauswirth to run for Manistee County Probate Court judge

MANISTEE — Jonathon Hauswirth, chief assistant Prosecuting Attorney of Manistee County, recently announced his candidacy for judge with the county’s 85th District and Probate Court.

According to a press release, Hauswirth will appear on the county’s non-partisan Nov. 6 general election ballot.

Hauswirth, who is a United States Army combat veteran and career jurist, cited several reasons for his decision to enter the election: the ongoing overload of pending cases; a desire to issue sentences that “fit the crime”; and the opportunity to explore development of a sobriety court.

“Our county has no sobriety court, unlike many counties in Michigan,” he said. “These courts are tailored

to address the problems alcohol and drug abuse present in the criminal justice system. It’s time options are considered for its creation, and if possible, implemented.”

The 39 year old attorney has served in the Manistee County Prosecutor’s Office for the past five years, and throughout that time, he has tried 30 jury cases, winning all but two.

Hauswirth was raised in the Upper Peninsula where his father was a career officer with the Michigan Department of Corrections, and his mother was a teacher’s aide for at-risk students.

In 2001, he enlisted in the U.S. Army — a month before the tragic Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks took place — becoming the third generation of Hauswirths to serve in that branch.

Three tours of overseas duty found Hauswirth in Iraq for two of those deployments, and one in Kuwait. He served as a machine gunner and Bradley Fighting Vehicle gunner in an infantry unit, while also spending time on temporary duty as a Criminal Investigation Division investigator.

Following an honorable discharge and several military commendations, he earned an undergraduate degree at Northern Michigan University in 2008, and then received a law degree from Tom Cooley Law School of Lansing, in 2011.

Passing the Michigan Bar Exam on his first attempt, Hauswirth said he worked for a private law firm in Houghton, before becoming an assistant prosecutor in Manistee County, in 2012.

A unique aspect of his campaign, Hauswirth will not be seeking contributions. Hauswirth said he and his wife have been saving money for the past several years to pay for the campaign, to avoid any appearance of impropriety.

“This is a judicial election,” he said, “and I want to avoid any perception that someone can influence a decision I may make as a judge by donating to my campaign.”

He and his wife, Coreen, a Registered Nurse, have two school-age sons.

Hauswirth has coached one of his son’s basketball teams, and was recently recognized by Centra Wellness Network — formerly Community Mental Health — for his efforts of serving those in the community with mental illness.

The judicial candidate currently serves as co-chairperson of the Manistee Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Response Team — a group he co-founded more than two years ago to improve services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, and provide community education on how to prevent these crimes.

Jill Nowak, Manistee County clerk, said the deadline to file for a spot on the ballot is at 4 p.m. on April 24. The six-year term would begin on Jan. 1, 2019, and end on Jan. 1, 2025.

“If a candidate wishes to file against the incumbent Probate Court Judge, they must file an Affidavit of Identity, an Affidavit of Constitutional Qualifications and a county-wide nonpartisan nominating petition,” said Nowak. “They would need a minimum of 40 signatures to a maximum of 100 signatures.”

Thomas Brunner currently sits on the bench for 85th District and Probate Court.

The forms to file for judgeship within the Probate Court are available at the Manistee County Clerk’s Office at 415 Third St. in Manistee. For more information, call (231) 723-3331.

To learn more about Hauswirth’s campaign, visit. www.jonathonhauswirthforjudge.com.