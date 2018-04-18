ISD monitoring legislative per pupil funding proposals

MANISTEE — Manistee Intermediate School District superintendent Jeff Jennette told his board of education that there are several things transpiring in the state legislature that administrators are watching very closely.

One of the those is the per pupil funding that the legislature is looking at awarding for students for the 2018-19 school year.

“The state House budget that is coming out should be the same 2x formula that the governor proposed of an additional $240 for lower funded schools and $120 for higher ones,” said Jennette. “At Risk funding may become an issue as the proposal will be that 50 percent of the at risk students will be 50 percent proficient in their test scores and right now none of our local schools have it.”

Jennette also said that the current Senate proposal has many positive items included in it at this time that would benefit ISDs around the state.

Another item to come up in that discussion was that Michigan 25th District Sen. Phillip Pavlov keeps pushing to go with a letter grade (A-F) rating system for public schools.

“The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) has created a system that grades districts in a percentage manner instead of letter grades, but Sen. Pavlov doesn’t like or trust MDE and would rather do something different,” said Jennette.

Special education director Jim Scranton gave updates on some changing positions in his department at the ISD.

“The monitor and transition coordinator positions have been combined into the same one now called General Supervision Grant,” said Scranton. “The purpose of this position is to support ISD development, technical assistance and implementation of a general supervision system.”

Scranton said there are eight components to the General Supervision and they include:

• State Performance Plan, including State Systemic Improvement Plan;

• Profesional learning and development, and technical assistance;

• Policies, procedures and effective implementation of evidence based practices;

• Data on results and processes;

• Fiscal management and accountability;

• Integrated monitoring activities;

• Effective dispute resolution; and

• Improvement, correction, incentives and sanctions.

Scranton said all these things need to completed by July 1.

General education director Kay Salyer also delivered a report to the board on activities in her department.

“We’ve been presenting our poverty/trauma modules this year to principals and superintendent groups,” said Salyer. “Recently we received a request to present to Benzie Central School District as well as a representative from the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District. We are proud of the modules, excited to share and hope other districts choose to use the professional learning modules with their staff.”

Salyer also updated the board on new requirements for teacher evaluations.

“Representatives from the Michigan Department of Education will be here on May 30 to help school improvement teams plan for the new requirement to base 40 percent of the teacher evaluation on students growth in the 2018-19 school year,” said Salyer. “Rebecca Shankland is our school improvement consultant and she will be here this week and on May 2, as we hope to assist districts by sharing information and ideas that will lead to efficiency in their processes.”

A report also came to the board from Kris Mauntler at the business office. She told the board that the preliminary General Fund budget has been put together and presented a copy for review.

“I will be going around to the (Manistee County) district’s May meetings to present this budget for their approval or disapproval,” said Mauntler.

Technology director Roy Anciso told the board that his staff has been busy with a variety of items.

“Additional security cameras have been installed at the Onekama Consolidated Schools and at Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools,” said Anciso. “Several modifications have been made to the countywide video surveillance system to improve motion capture events. As this system continues to grow and see increased usage we continuously adjust and optimize the system for better performance.”

Anciso has been working with the Bear Lake Schools on purchasing a new outdoor sign to advertise events taking place at the school. He said the district has agreed to purchase one of the models they looked at.

“The outdoor Bear Lake sign has been ordered from Daktronics,” said “We are in the process of coordinating training on the new sign system.”