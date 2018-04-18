Looking Back for April 19

40 YEARS AGO

Maple Grove approves one mill fire tax

Maple Grove Township’s one mill property tax for fire protection passed in a special election Monday. Ernest Lemponen, township clerk, reported this morning 76 voters cast their

ballot in favor of the fire department millage. There were 43 “no votes”.

60 YEARS AGO

Canned goods for cancer benefit

The Special Events Committee is planning four events for April 25 and April 26. All the proceeds are to stay right in the county to work against cancer, namely to the special lead-lined room at Mercy-Community Hospital. The first is a canned goods sale to be conducted in front of the Manistee County Savings Bank on the 25th. A cancer benefit is another on the 25th and participating will be several Manistee restaurants. On the 26th, Mack Holcomb is turning over all bowling proceeds both day and evening at Club Bolmor to the fund.

80 YEARS AGO

Courthouse is discussed

A special committee of county supervisors this afternoon continued their discussion of proposed construction of a new courthouse as a WPA project. The meeting opened this morning and a report is scheduled to be made to the full Board of Supervisors Thursday morning. During the first part of today’s session the committee concentrated upon technical points in the project. Although no vote has been taken, it was indicated that the majority of the committeemen are in favor of the project provided that some method of the raising the money required as the county’s share of the expense can be devised.

Teachers offered new contracts

Superintendent Dorr L. Wilde, High School Principal Lester Bendle and his assistant, Miss Emma Lundbolm, were given contracts for the next school year last night as the school board, in a special meeting, offered contracts to other teachers in the entire city school system.

