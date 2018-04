MANISTEE — The staff and administration at Manistee Catholic Central will be hosting an Open House from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 22.

Any families interested in learning more about MCC are invited to attend. A complimentary pancake breakfast will be served by the Divine Mercy Men’s Club.

The members of the faculty and staff will be available to answer any questions people may have and there will be an open gym for the children during that time.