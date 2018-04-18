Manistee’s Campbell Kolk signs with Oakland University diving team

MANISTEE — Campbell Kolk has always been all about bouncing.

The Manistee senior springboard diver is now using that bouncing to help get a college education, after committing to dive for Oakland University, in a signing ceremony at the MHS library on Wednesday.

Kolk said that he first started jumping off a board into a pool in middle school, when his class was learning to swim. Longtime coach Corey Van Fleet was there, and got Kolk to give it a whirl.

“I’ve always liked trampoline stuff,” Kolk said. “I was like, ‘That sounds fun, I like flips.’ At first, I wasn’t so sure. Sophomore year was when I really started getting into it.”

Kolk qualified for the state diving finals three times, starting in that Sophomore year. He placed 11th in the state as a junior, and then finished his high-school career placing fifth in the state finals in his senior year, with a score of 374.25.

Van Fleet, who concentrated on diving this season after handing the reins of the boys swimming program to Nick Zacek, also has a strong connection to Oakland, having spent 17 years in Rochester as swimming coach and athletic director.

Van Fleet said that Kolk’s main attribute as a diver is his leg strength.

“The height he gets on the diving board is extraordinary,” Van Fleet said. “There might have been one other kid in the state championships who could get that high. If you can’t get up, you can’t get around three times.”

Thanks in part to that strength, Van Fleet said that Kolk will step in and contribute to the Golden Grizzlies as a freshman.

“I’m tickled that that he’s done as well as he’s done,” Van Fleet said. “He’s worked hard and overcome a lot of things that young men overcome. He’s on his way to Oakland, and I’m pleased about that.

“He did it on his own. He’ll dive, he’ll place in their conference championships next year.”

Kolk, who said that he plans on studying Criminology with an eye toward joining the FBI or other elite investigative agency, said that the choice of OU had as much to do with academics as athletics.

“Their Criminal Justice program mirrors Michigan State’s, and Michigan State is one of the best in the nation,” Kolk said. “(Oakland’s) has got to be right up there, too.”

Van Fleet said that he is confident that Kolk will both in and out of the pool at the college level, thanks to his strong work ethic.

“He’ll get with a good diving coach and work every day,” Van Fleet said. “He’s a good student, too. You don’t get to be a 3.7 or 3.8 student if you don’t keep your mind on business.

“This year he put his heart into it. And it paid off.”