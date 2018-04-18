Three local teams to attend Quiz Bowl finals at MSU

MANISTEE — Quiz Bowl teams from three Manistee County schools will be making the trip to East Lansing on Friday to participate in 2018 State Quiz Bowl competition.

Teams from Brethren, Manistee Catholic Central and Manistee High School will be in action in the two-day double elimination tournament that will be held at Union Station on the campus of Michigan State University.

MCC and Brethren will be in the 24 team Class C and D tournament. Other teams in the tournament include Bridgeman, Fulton, Whitmore, Centreville, Houghton Central, White Pigeon, Kalamazoo Christian, Kent City, Marcellus, Lawrence, Pewano-Westphalia, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy, Bad Axe, Ubly, Napoleon, White Cloud, New Buffalo,Quincy, Hackley Catholic Prep, Saugatuck, Sandusky and Brandywine.

Brethren is paired up against Centreville in a 9:45 a.m. match on Friday in the MSU Room of Union Station. Coach Julie Riggs’ team that will be making the trip consist of Taylor Cordes, Whitney Dean, Kylah Fischer, Charlee Schaefer and Brooklyn Cook.

“They are a terrific team of young people who represent Brethren academics with pride,” said Riggs.

The Brethren coach said being a small school obviously challenges students to find the the time to participate in so many extra curricular activities.

“All of the players are actively involved with several school clubs, teams and projects so it is a challenge to find the time to find the time to coordinate a team,” said Riggs.

Brethren will be coming right back in action in another big tournament April 28-30 when they will travel to Chicago to once again participate in the Small School Nationals.

Manistee Catholic Central will be in the same Class C/D division with Brethren, but the Sabers drew a first round bye. They will wait to meet the winner of the opening round match between Marcellus and Lawrence at noon on Friday in the second floor Mosaic Room.

Coach Jason Allen said the 2017-18 team has been a real joy to coach this year.

“They are a great group of kids,” said Allen. “We have done very well this year starting with our opening tournament at White Cloud where we lost the finals to Traverse City Central, which is phenomenal boost for us. We try to practice a couple times a week and the kids have competed enough where they are seasoned enough and know what to expect in a match.”

This year the team is made up of Blake Johnson, Henry Hybza, Claire Wittlieff, Sam Madsen, Robert Jacobson, Joe Buswinka, Sean Daugherty and Max Papenfuss. They have had good success this year including winning the West Michigan D League championship.

Manistee High School, which is coached by Kate Thomson and Polly Schlaff is going to be competing in the Class B Quiz Bowl State finals on Friday at the same location. The Chippewas open play first thing on Friday morning with a match against Marysville. The winner of that match will then meet Hamilton who drew a first round bye.

Other teams in the finals include Tawas Area, Ottisville-Lakeville Memorial, Plainwell, St. Sault St. Marie, Detroit County Day (defending champs), Freemont, Swan Valley, Grand Rapids West Catholic, Haslett, Western, Buchanen, Flat Rock, Big Rapids, Ludington, North Branch, Allegan, Berrian Springs Forest Hills Eastern and Plainwell.

Manistee will be sending down a team consisting of Haley Johnson, Haley Harland, Maggie Blevins, Liam Quinn and Jack Holtgren.

“We are excited for our team and hopeful they will enjoy success in Friday’s tournament,” said Thomson. “They have had big successes this year in our league and in the state with Quiz Central. I think they have a chance to perform well. Regardless, all teams continue Saturday in either the winners or losers bracket.”