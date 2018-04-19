Activities abound at the Senior Center

By SARAH HOWARD

Manistee County Council on Aging Executive Director

Hello, I hope you stop by the Senior Center today and check out the craft show that is going on from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. You will be happily surprised to see such wonderful and talented crafters. I hope to see you there!

Sunday we have our monthly Potluck. Don’t be shy, come down and join in on the fun, food and fellowship. Please bring a dish to pass and spend some time with friends.

I wanted to let you know that one of our great staff members, Jeanne, fell and will be out of the office until further notice. So, if you are looking for Jeanne you will be directed to one of the other staff to give you a hand. We hope Jeanne is healing and hopefully we will see her soon.

We are really working hard to keep everything moving in the right direction. I want to thank everyone who has been giving us a hand. Your help is so important and it really is amazing how much our volunteers give of themselves. We have many opportunities for you if you like to volunteer. Stop by or call if you have a special talent that you would like to share with the seniors or the Senior Center.

Last week was National Volunteers Week and we celebrated our wonderful volunteers. We enjoyed a delicious luncheon and got to celebrate all of the great people who help keep everything moving. We are so lucky to have so many wonderful volunteers. Thank you to everyone for everything you do for the Senior Center.

We also had a wonderful presentation about Parkinson’s disease. Jeanne Lewis and Linda Nickelson who are living with Parkinson’s shared what their lives are like and answered questions. It was such a personal discussion. Thanks Jeanne and Linda for sharing your lives with us.

We also had our monthly Senior Food Bank. This is such an amazing day, we always have great people come in and it is so nice to share some special time with everyone. Remember, sometimes your neighbors may need a little help in life and it is such a gift if you have a little extra to give a hand to your neighbor.

This week we are looking forward to Police Talk with Sheriff John O’Hagan. He always has a great topic to discuss. Stop by on Monday after lunch to support this great program and John. Wednesday we have Fun Bingo, which is always such a great time. Friday there are no Meals on Wheels due to a staff in-service. But there will be a fun Mystery Trip. I hope you are signed up and ready to go on this interesting trip.

May is only a week away and there are so many great things to look forward too. Last Saturday, the Senior Odyssey was rescheduled to May 5 due to the terrible weather. So, I will let you know after the competition how they do. I am sure they will do well. They have been working many hours on this fun and interesting program.

We also have Wheelin’ & Dealin’ with Johnny O. This is such a great time. The show will be in Wellston at the Norman Township Hall. Make sure you give us a call to get signed up for this fun program.

We also have another Matter of Balance class coming up. This program helps people think differently about balance and what they do on a day to day basis. If you want to sign up or just need some more information, give us a call at (231) 723-6477.

I hope you have a great week and you remember to try something new.

FOOD BANK

The Senior Center Food Bank takes place from 9-11 a.m. on the third Friday of the month. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be on May 18.

MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (MMAP)

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Bill Tod is our local counselor and he can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 to make an appointment with Bill.

MEDICAID

Gaye Fett is available to answer questions and assist with Medicaid nursing home applications. Call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 or toll free (888) 723-9060 to schedule an appointment.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work or snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on May 7.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information call Jeannie Lewis at (231) 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson at (231) 690-5048. April’s speaker will be Barb Mansfield, from Catholic Human Services.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The Senior Center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the Senior Center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and at 11 a.m. on Mondays at the Bear Lake Methodist Church. There is also a Sit & Get Fit held at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays (just before lunch) at the Farr Center in Onekama, and at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. Stretch & Strength for Seniors (on DVD) group meets at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Senior Center. Sweating to the Oldies with Richard Simmons (on DVD) is held at 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center. Inside walking group meets at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Marilla meal site.The seated Tai Chi class will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoons at the city marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors and there is a fee per class for all others.

COMPUTER/CELLPHONE INSTRUCTIONS

Linda Theisen will be offering computer/cell phone help at 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the Marilla meal site, after lunch.

Monday’s computer and cell phone help at the Senior Center will be by appointment only. Please call Linda at (231) 299-1552. She will make appointments.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group are looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the Senior Center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

GAME NIGHT/AFTERNOONS

Are you interested in learning a new game? The Senior Center is looking to begin game days or nights. Call us and let us know what games (card games, board or dice games) you would like to play and what time is best for you, (231) 723-6477.

UPCOMING EVENTS

April 27: Mystery Trip. Please call to sign up, (231) 723-6477.

May 3: Drum Circle at 11 a.m. at the city marina building with Susan Mencarelli.

May 5: The Senior Odyssey team will travel to Grand Rapids for the competition.

May 7: Diabetic support group at 10 a.m.

May 11-12: Mother’s Day Hanging Basket Sale at the Senior Center.

May 22: Wheelin’ & Dealin’ with Johnny O at Norman Township Community Center

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Monday

· 9 a.m., Exercise

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· Noon, Lunch

· 12:30 p.m., Police Talk

· 3:30 p.m., Sweating to the Oldies

· 6 p.m., Pinochle

Tuesday

· 10 a.m., Sit & get fit

· Noon, Meal

· 1 p.m., Bridge

Wednesday

· 9 a.m., Exercise

· 10 a.m., Losing It

· 11 a.m., Fun bingo

· Noon, Lunch

· 2:30 p.m., Stretch & Strength for Seniors

· 3:30 p.m., Sweating to the Oldies

Thursday

· 10 a.m., Sit & get fit

· 11:30 a.m., Carrie Selbee

· Noon, Meal

· 1 p.m., Seated Tai Chi (Marina building)

Friday

· 9 a.m., Mystery Trip

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· No Meals on Wheels today

· 2:30 p.m., Stretch & Strength for Seniors

MENU FOR WEEK of April 23-27

Monday: Turkey sausage with gravy over biscuit, corn with pimento, tapioca pudding

Tuesday: Chili, ground bologna sandwich, carrot raisin salad, fruit whip

Wednesday: Sweet & Sour Pork, garden rice, scalloped corn, scandinavian almond bar, roll

Thursday: Chicken florentine pasta, mixed vegetable, squash, pistachio pudding

Friday: No Meals on Wheels, Staff in service

(Menu is subject to change)