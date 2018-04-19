Additional funding recommended for acquisition at Ludington State Park, trail projects

BATH — The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Board has recommended an additional $7.5 million to purchase approximately 337 acres of private land adjacent to Ludington State Park in Mason County.

This adds to $5 million previously recommended by the board for acquisition of the land, for a total of $12.5 million. The board made the recommendations for the purchase — which is still being negotiated — at its April 11 meeting in Bath.

The property, currently held by Sargent Minerals-Ludington LLC, has long been viewed as a high priority for the state to acquire to make part of Ludington State Park. The land has significant natural resource attributes such as critical dunes, inland water features, and overall connection with adjacent recreational amenities at one of the most visited state parks in Michigan.

“Ludington State Park is one of our most popular state parks, with abundant recreational opportunities – including swimming in Lake Michigan, camping, hiking and boating,” said Sam Cummings, chairman of the Trust Fund board. “The board’s decision not only enhances the outdoor public recreation at this popular state park, but is an important conservation initiative, too, as it reclaims acres of Lake Michigan dune. I’m so proud that the dedicated and talented folks at the DNR and all our board members recognized such a unique and timely opportunity to add to the park’s — and our state’s — legacy for current and future generations.”

Also at the April meeting, the board recommended nine additional trail development projects totaling $2.014 million. These projects — at locations across the state — add to the support the Trust Fund board has given toward making Michigan the Trails State.

Since the board’s December meeting — when it made its annual grant recommendations for 2018 — several projects were withdrawn and completed. That freed up additional funding that the board used for the trail projects for this funding cycle.

The grant recommendations now go to the Michigan Legislature for consideration.

These additional recommendations, amendments to those made in December, bring the total amount recommended for the 2018 funding cycle to $49.9 million. This includes $21 million in recreational development and $28.9 million in land acquisition projects.

Over the past 42 years, the Trust Fund has granted more than $1.1 billion to state and local governments to acquire, develop and improve public outdoor recreation opportunities in all 83 counties.

A full list of the final Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board recommendations is available at www.michigan.gov/mnrtf.