Brethren soccer opens Spring season with 0-0 tie at Crossroads

BIG RAPIDS — Brethren and Crossroads Charter Academy were finally able to see outdoor girls soccer action on Thursday and battled to a 0-0 tie at Ferris State University’s South Athletic Complex.

Both teams had their chances late in regulation. In the final minute, Crossroads sophomore Jada Meeuwes had the ball for a shot a the net but the ball went wide.

It was Brethren’s first game of the season and the second for Crossroads (1-0-2). Both teams are in the Northern Michigan Soccer League.

“For our first game coming up this season, they did pretty well,” Brethren coach Krystal Magee said. “We came out a little slow and tired in the beginning. At the second half, we definitely perked up. But we also had the wind at our advantage in the second half which would make everyone perk up.”

“We were just glad to get on the field,” Crossroads coach Sara Cook said. “We were evenly matched with Brethren.”

Trinity Murray was the Cougars’ keeper.

“The first half was very evenly matched with possession,” Cook said. “The wind was blowing hard across the field making it difficult to use the whole field. We had six shots on goal in the first half, two of which hit the posts and bounced out. The second half, Brethren possessed the ball more. We still had several offensive attacks but could not put the ball on frame or in the back of the net.

“Trinity Murray, and her defense recorded their second shut out of the season. She ended the night with 13 saves. Freshman Allie Angell played very well at center midfield. She played with intensity and really helped control the center of the field. Our defense is improving and starting to stand strong. Offensively, we are looking to possess the ball through the final third of the field and score goals.”

Brethren had two goalkeepers with Megan Cordes, also a forward in the first half, and main goalie Kennedy Smith in the second half.

“Overall, I was happy,” Magee said.