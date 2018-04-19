Go Beyond Beauty Spring meeting slated

TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network’s Go Beyond Beauty is an innovative and voluntary program available to regional nurseries and landscapers and now, concerned citizens.

Participants are taking the next steps in positive land stewardship by pledging to remove high priority invasive plant species from their shelves and gardens. Many are even going a step further and highlighting native species which are beneficial to pollinators and other wildlife in northwest Michigan.

Many plants being used by garden professionals were introduced from other parts of the world. In fact, more than half the species on ISN’s “Top 20 Least Wanted” list are still being sold as ornamentals, which then spread beyond gardens and into nearby natural areas. Committed businesses and individuals play a key role in the prevention of invasive species spread.

On April 25, from 6-8 p.m., ISN is hosting its spring Go Beyond Beauty meeting at the Boardman River Nature Center in Traverse City. This will be an opportunity for attendees to have unique interaction and fellowship with like-minded businesses and community members. Current participants will be on hand to provide insight to new, interested parties.

Apart from program updates, ISN also will welcome guest speaker, Tom Ford, a local plant expert and artist. He will be presenting on how to create a wildlife-friendly backyard using his own experiences of transforming his Traverse City yard into a plant-dominated wildlife haven.

RSVPs are not required, but registration is encouraged to ensure seating availability. Contact Emily Cook, ISN Outreach Specialist: ecook@gtcd.org or (231) 941-0960 ext. 20.

The Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network (ISN) is a collaboration of over 40 highly motivated and respected organizations in the region. It was established in 2005 as a cooperative weed management area through the U.S. Forest Service. ISN’s mission is to protect, enhance, and promote northwest Michigan’s natural communities through terrestrial invasive plant management and outreach. Its service area includes Manistee, Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties. More information can be found at HabitatMatters.org.