Haircuts from the heart: Local stylist provides free haircuts to Manistee Friendship Society

MANISTEE — The best gifts are from the heart, which is where styling hair holds a special place for Kayla Ridenour.

Putting purpose behind her passion, the stylist from Manistee’s Hairport salon volunteered her talents Thursday at the Manistee Friendship Society and gave nearly 20 free haircuts to those seeking a fresh look.

“Some of us have a hard time affording a haircut,” said member Christine Hall, “so this is just a blessing that she’s here, helping all of us out. The Lord’s definitely going to help her in whatever she wants to do.”

The Manistee Friendship Society a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide advocacy and assistance to those suffering from a mental illness through peer-support. Its drop-in center — located at 1475 South U.S. 31 — is a safe place for socialization, support and activities for people living with various degrees of mental illness.

On Thursday, it was also a makeshift salon, where many members took advantage of Ridenour’s kind gesture.

“I went with a Curly Sue,” Hall said with a laugh. “I have naturally curly hair, and I look like a rock star when I get it done.”

Ridenour was more than happy to help.

“I’ve been doing hair for several years, and I wanted to give back in a way I knew I could,” she said. “Obviously, cutting hair is something I can offer and it feels good to be giving to such a good organization. They do great things here.”

Ridenour’s line of work allows her to express herself, she said.

“I love working with people and I love being creative,” she explained. “This gives me a little bit of both.”

On Thursday, Ridenour had a hearty dose of what she loves.

“This worked out perfect,” she said. “Everybody is getting something a little different, so this is even more exciting than a normal day at work.”

Cassandra Kamaloski, executive director of the Manistee Friendship Society, said she was thrilled to hear about Ridenour’s idea and welcomed the offer with open arms.

“Kayla’s my hair stylist,” she explained, “and at my last appointment she said, ‘I have this idea: I think you have a great organization and I want to help if I could, help people feel better about themselves.’

“I said, ‘absolutely.’ It actually made me cry,” Kamaloski recalled. “A lot of people here are going through job training right now, and appearance is a big thing. Some just don’t have the money to get their hair done. So this is very, very sweet.”

Kamaloski added that Darcie Adolphson donated facial treatment masks for anyone who was interested, to go along with the free haircuts.

Ridenour said she plans to make this effort a monthly event for members of the Friendship Society.

“This is a safe bubble,” Hall said of the organization in general. “We come in here, stay away from trouble from the outside, to be together and be blessed.

The Manistee Friendship Society’s services include support groups, peer-support given by Certified Peer Specialists, referrals, advocacy, relationship building, life skills enhancement, a safe place to seek refuge, a listening ear and acceptance for where one is within the recovery process.