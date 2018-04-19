HARNISH: The lake comes alive

By JOHN E. HARNISH

Guest Columnist

I love the day in March when Platte Lake comes back to life again.

It happens slowly at first, as cracks begin to appear in the ice and the edge of the lake gets mushy. Then, almost overnight, it comes like a long-awaited surprise as the ice disappears and the water begins to sparkle in the cold spring sunlight. The sound of the waves lapping at the shore can be heard once more, the ducks reappear from wherever they have wintered and you can see all the way to the sandy bottom through the crystal clear water.

Long-time cottage owners know it was not always so. Back in the ‘70s, Platte Lake was an ugly green soup of cloudy water, with perennial algae blooms caused by the run-off from the fish hatchery. In 1978, the Platte Lake Improvement Association took on the seemingly impossible task of saving the lake. After eight years of expensive litigation and hard-fought court battles, the result is the lake as we have it today. The lake has come alive again. The problem was man-made and the solution was a herculean human effort as well. But after all, that’s our job—to care for creation.

The Bible story begins at the beginning, the genesis in Genesis, and it begins with a hymn of creation: “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth…”. In eloquence which is better expressed in poetry than in prose, the Genesis hymn witnesses to the order, the symmetry, the balance in the created order as it evolves from darkness and void into a living whole of diversity and wonder. Air and earth, sun and moon, sky and sea, fishes and fowl and beast galore find their place, ending with the ultimate creation of the human called “Adam”, which is “Man” in the generic, gender-inclusive sense. And what is the first task assigned to humanity? “Have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the birds of the air, and over all cattle, and over all the wild animals of the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps upon the earth.” Our first duty is the stewardship, the oversight, the care of God’s good creation.

I guess that’s why I am always a bit surprised with folks who will go to the mat to argue about the length of the creation days, but don’t seem to care as we witness the dismantling of decades of effort to protect our air and water; those who want to “take literally” the creation story, but don’t want to take on the God-given task of caring for the earth; those who will defend creationism as if it was a science, but won’t defend endangered species from extinction.

If you want to take the Bible literally, let’s begin with the very purpose of our creation as humans, to care for the earth and all that is in it.

For those who claim to live by the Bible, keeping Platte Lake or Crystal Lake clean is not just an environmental issue, it is a spiritual issue. Protecting the Great Lakes from a rupture in Line 5 is not just about politics or economics, it is about our relationship with our creator and conserving our underground fresh water, rather then simply selling it off to the highest bidder is a matter of stewardship on behalf of the God who entrusted all of this to us. Perhaps the most God-like thing we do, except for creating new life itself, is the faithful “dominion” over the created order.

Every morning when I wake up to the sound of the waves on Platte Lake and watch as the early morning sun turns the lake from gray to pink and blue, I give thanks for the men and women of the Platte Lake Improvement Association and the DNR who work together to protect it and preserve it for my children and grandchildren. Every day as I watch the sun glitter on the ripples of fresh water, I say with the Psalmist “The earth, this lake, this creation is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof” and I think God would look upon Platte Lake as it is today and say once again, “It is good.”

Rev. John E. (Jack) Harnish is a retired United Methodist pastor who lives and writes from his home on the north shore of Platte Lake in Benzie County.