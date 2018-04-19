‘In memory of Piper’

The Record-Eagle

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City’s beloved airport K-9 may be gone, but his memory will be carried on in the region and throughout the Federal Aviation Administration.

Employees from the FAA will recognize Cherry Capital Airport K-9 Piper by presenting a plaque to Piper’s handler, Brian Edwards, and to the rest of the airport’s staff. It recognizes time Piper and Edwards spent chasing large waterfowl and owls off the airfield to provide a safer environment for planes and other air traffic.

“During his lifetime, Piper and his human partner, Brian Edwards, contributed to aviation safety by implementing a highly effective Wildlife Hazard Management Plan that included perimeter checks, patrol and detection, and targeted response,” the plaque reads, according to a press release.

“Piper’s mission also included boosting the morale of his two-footed colleagues, who will always smile to remember this country’s best known Airport K-9.”

Piper, a black and white border collie, died Jan. 3 after a yearlong battle with prostate cancer. Videos and social media posts that circulated around the world memorialize Piper and his signature goggles and vest he wore each time he went to work.

“Airport K-9 Piper will live on in our hearts, and part of his legacy is to remind us all of the joy and privilege we have to work in aviation safety,” the plaque reads.