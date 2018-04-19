Judge tosses bank robbery case

By Kyle Kaminski

The Record-Eagle

TRAVERSE CITY — A man repeatedly accused of multiple bank robberies will face additional criminal charges despite a judge’s recent decision to toss three robbery charges from federal court.

William Francis Minore, 70, on Wednesday was booked into Grand Traverse County’s jail following his release from federal custody. U.S. District Court Judge Ray Kent earlier that afternoon found prosecutors didn’t have enough evidence to charge him with the robberies and ordered his release.

“All charges against defendant … contained in the complaint are dismissed,” Kent wrote.

Grand Traverse County sheriff’s deputies traveled downstate to retrieve Minore on an outstanding, two-year-old warrant after federal authorities notified them of his impending release, said Capt. Chris Clark. Court records indicate he now faces two felony counts of possession or sale of a stun gun.

Prosecutor Bob Cooney said authorities typically coordinate warrant arrests when an inmate is released from custody in one county but wanted for charges in another. He said the case stems from his prior, 2016 arrest on Duck Lake Dam Road in Grand Traverse County’s Green Lake Township.

“He was arrested pursuant to the investigation at the bank robbery in Leelanau County,” Cooney added. “They found a couple of (stun guns) in the back of his van. … There was no action taken on the case then. It was just hanging out there. Obviously, there were more serious charges up there.”

Minore has yet to be arraigned on the charges. Court records also indicate Leelanau County prosecutors this week revived a fresh set of felony armed robbery charges against Minore but — for the second time this month — dismissed the case. Records state it’s on “hold pending next event.”

Leelanau County Prosecutor Joe Hubbell said the charges were only authorized as a sort of legal safety net, designed to keep Minore off the streets while federal prosecutors look to refuel their recently dismissed criminal complaint before a grand jury.

“They intend to proceed with a case,” Hubbell added. “They want to get their ducks in a row, so to speak. … If I continued those charges, they wouldn’t proceed with their case. This is kind of a blip in the process. I think it was probably (dismissed because of) technical reasons but I wasn’t there.”

Cooney emphasized the recent warrant arrest had nothing to do with the high-profile nature of Minore’s prior robbery charges. It’s not uncommon for two uniformed deputies to travel about 100 miles downstate to pick up suspects like they did Wednesday afternoon for Minore, he added.

“I think this was just typical,” Cooney added. “It’s not because it was William Francis Minore.”

Hubbell’s office earlier this month dismissed their initial criminal charges against Minore to make way for federal prosecution. Kent on Wednesday dismissed the recently filed federal case because prosecutors couldn’t prove reasonable grounds — or probable cause — to indicate his guilt.

The now-dismissed complaint contended Minore over the last three years twice robbed the Honor State Bank in Lake Ann and committed a third armed robbery at the Huntington Bank in Empire. The charges — had they reached a conviction — could have kept him behind bars for up to 30 years.

Prosecutors previously argued Minore stole a car in Glen Arbor, drove it to Empire and robbed the branch at gunpoint before he fled with about $40,000. Minore — in letters sent to the Record-Eagle — long contended he was framed and labeled his case an “Alice in Wonderland nightmare.”