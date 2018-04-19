Manistee senior Megan Wayward signs with Aquinas College

MANISTEE — This time last year, Megan Wayward’s future hung in the balance.

Wayward had just sat out her entire junior season of basketball at Brethren due to off-court issues, endured the death of her father and was emotionally treading water.

Thursday that future regained its focus, when she signed to play basketball at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids.

“I never thought this day was going to come,” Wayward said. “I never thought I was done with basketball, but I had the mindset of just working harder and never giving up.”

Wayward said that she will study kinesiology at Aquinas, with an eye toward becoming a physical therapist.

“The College is so nice,” she said. “It’s not a huge university, and that’s what I like. You’re going to know everyone and grow close to everyone.”

After her nightmare junior year, Wayward transferred to Manistee, where she caught the eye of Chippewa junior varsity coach Chelsea Matley, herself a recent Aquinas basketball alumna.

“She just has that grit and that determination to get it done,” Matley said. “When I saw her out on the court playing in the fall, I could tell right away that she was an athlete, and that she could go somewhere.

“She’s really strong and she hates to lose. That’s the mentality you need to have, so I knew this would be a good fit for her.”

Manistee head coach Kenn Kott had Wayward for just one year, but saw her potential immediately.

“We went out and played summer ball, and I got to see the real deal,” Kott said. “Megan is a powerful player, with tremendous gifted athletic ability. In basketball you can use that to your advantage in a lot of ways, and she does. When she starts to refine her game at the next level, you’re going to see just a tremendous ballplayer. She’s not nearly at the top of her game yet, she’s going to get better and better and better and it’s going to be impressive.”

Matley alerted Aquinas head coach Linda Nash about Wayward, and put in a good word for her former mentor.

Based on that word, and after watching some game film but never seeing Wayward play in person, Nash offered Wayward a scholarship to the NAIA school.

“Chelsea called me up and said, ‘I’ve got a diamond in the rough,’” Nash said. “There are certain people whom I respect what they say. Chelsea was a competitor on the floor like no other, and (I listen to) that kind of recommendation.”

As if enough hadn’t happened already in her life to try to derail her dreams, Wayward suffered a major knee injury in her last high-school game, Manistee’s district loss at Kalkaska on Feb. 26. She wore a knee brace to the signing in the Manistee High School library on Thursday.

Wayward said that the prognosis is still unclear, and that she may end up redshirting her first year at Aquinas. That sort of injury limited her options even further, as a two-year college would be reluctant to put in the time investment required to get the most out of her abilities.

But Nash said that redshirting, or even playing for Aquinas’s junior-varsity team, are both options for Wayward, and that Wayward’s abilities will suit Aquinas’s athletic style of play very well.

“She really didn’t seem to let (the injury) get her down,” Nash said. “She’s got goals set for herself, and it just really felt like a good fit.

“We’re really excited. I think she’s got a tremendous upside.”