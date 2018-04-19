Project Read Northwest meeting to be held Saturday

MANISTEE — Project Read Northwest will be holding an informational meeting for current tutors and anyone interested in adult literacy and tutoring from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Dial-A-Ride conference room, located at 180 Memorial Drive in Manistee.

Now under the umbrella of United Way, Project Read offers free and confidential one-on-one reading, math, GED and ESL tutoring for adults in Manistee and Benzie counties as it has — under various names — since 1967.

For more information, call the United Way at (231) 723-2331.