Reclaiming the artist within: Library holds barnwood painting class

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Library this week offered any “artists within” to reclaim their relationship with art through a barnwood painting class.

“The idea was that most adults give up art early in childhood and never go back to it,” said Julie Herringa, assistant director of the Manistee County Library. “Learning a new art skill as an adult is intimidating for most, so we wanted to invite people to ‘reclaim’ their relationship with art using reclaimed barnwood.”

Herringa teaches the library’s art programs, which always feature a beginners project for participants to mimic. They are also free to make their own creative idea. Everyone gets to go home with their creation.

Herringa said she’s planning to hold future barnwood programs in the future, again being free and open to the public.