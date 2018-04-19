VanderWall: No to kayak, canoe registration fees in Michigan

LANSING — State Rep. Curt VanderWall this week introduced a resolution opposing the Michigan State Waterways Commission recommendation to require the registration with a fee of all rigid-hulled kayaks, canoes and paddleboards eight feet or longer.

Paddle sports are one of the fastest-growing outdoor activities in the nation. Michigan residents who enjoy a leisurely paddle on the waters of this state contribute more than $140 million to the state’s economy.

Under current law, kayaks, canoes and paddleboards are exempt from fees and registration in Michigan, and VanderWall believes it should stay that way.

“Most paddlers will receive minimal benefit from the registration fees,” said VanderWall, of Ludington, “Especially the many boaters who exclusively paddle inland waterways and rivers, as most funding for access sites goes to state boat launches designed for powerboats and trailers.”

VanderWall, who is a member of the House Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Committee and Natural Resources Committee, has heard lots of opposition to the Waterway Commission’s proposal, and he shares their concerns.

“As more Michigan residents discover the excitement and adventure of paddling on Michigan waterways, a fee on these vessels would only inhibit the growth of a sport that greatly benefits to our state,” VanderWall said. “I see no reason to place a burden on our residents that would adversely impact the economic benefits paddle sports bring to Michigan.”

According to the legislator, the commission’s proposal is nothing more than that, as no legislators have taken it up for legislation. At this time, Michigan residents have no reason to fear the possibility of a registration fee on their paddle watercraft vessels.

House Resolution 307 was referred to the House Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Committee.