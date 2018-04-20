The Alberts celebrate 60 years of marriage

MANISTEE — Carl and Martha Alberts recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a special dinner at the historic Gasparilla Inn in Boca Grande, Fla.

Carl and Martha were married on April 12, 1958, in Davison. They moved to Manistee in 1970, where Carl made a career as a cable splicer with Michigan Bell Telephone, and Martha became a loan officer and branch manager with the former Security National Bank.

Together they raised three children: Kevin (Tracy), Karen, and Kendra (Mike), and Carl’s brother, Bruce. The Alberts have been blessed with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. They reside in Manistee, along with enjoying their winter home in Port Charlotte, Fla.