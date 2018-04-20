‘Charlie Brown’ auditions slated for May 6-8

MANISTEE — The Manistee Civic Players is hosting auditions next month for “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.”

Auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m. on May 6-8 in the choir room at Manistee High School.

Director Casey Granada is seeking people ages 16 and over to fill the roles of three men, two women, a Snoopy and chorus.

Production dates are June 28, 29, 30 and July 1 at Manistee High School.

For questions or more information, contact the Manistee Civic Players at (231) 723-7188 or director Casey Granada at (231) 690-7974.