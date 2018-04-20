GORDON LEE DEAN: Shares views on Second Amendment

TO THE EDITOR:

Letters to the editor printed in the April 11 edition of the Benzie County Record Patriot had good points to be made, except for Keira Duvernoy’s metaphor about setting speed limits to take our cars.

I get the metaphor that, if guns kill people, pencils misspell words, cars drive drunk and spoons make people fat. Keira wrote that the youth of the March For Our Lives movement are only asking for a few changes like criminal background checks. If the present criminal background checks were enforced, then no one would be getting a gun that shouldn’t have one.

They also want to restrict the use of military style assault weapons to the military. If that were to happen, there would be a revolution, and I would be one of the first to start it. As J. Douglas Holmes pointed out in his letter, the Second Amendment has nothing to do with hunting or sporting. Our forefathers wanted that God-given right to protect us from a tyrannical government, like the one we have right now. The only thing presently protecting us from a dictatorship is our guns. As I’ve written before, if the government, local, state or federal come to take my guns, I will surrender them, bullets first that is.

If you think that’s harsh coming from a Christian, then you need to reread your Bible. What would Jesus say to get himself beaten, tortured and murdered? “But those mine enemies, which would not that I should reign over them, bring hither, and slay them before me.” (Luke 19:27) That’s what!

In Doug’s letter, he referred to Luke 22:36 where Jesus instructed His disciples to go buy the assault weapon of the day, a sword, if they didn’t have one. Actually, I could care less what any government will allow or won’t allow, because I get my authority from Yahweh God and his word. (Genesis 14:14-16, Exodus 2:11,12, 22:2, I Samuel 13:19-22, Psalm 149:6-9, Luke 11:21, 12:39, 19:27, 22:38,38, I Timothy 5:8)

In other words, a gun in the hand is better than a cop on the phone. As far as banning bump stocks go, one man using bump stocks had nothing to do with what happened in Vegas, no matter what the fake news says. What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.

One more point is that some adults want to restrict 18 year olds from purchasing guns until they’re 21. But it’s OK for them to join the military at 18, and give them fully automatic ones. Really! As far as greater mental health care and awareness goes, I guess that would depend on who would be doing the analyzing and who exactly would they be singling out. Pretty sure myself and nearly every other armed Christian would fit the bill. I don’t trust drug pushing doctors, especially shrinks. The Greek word pharmakeia (Strong’s #5331) means medication, pharmacy, magic, sorcery and witchcraft.

So just say no to drugs, and then go buy your sword.

Gordon Lee Dean

Benzonia