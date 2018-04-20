Looking Back for April 21

20 YEARS AGO

Kaleva signs first business in Renaissance Zone

Myers Engineering became the first company to buy land in the Renaissance Zone around this village, as officials gathered at 3 p.m. Monday in the village Hall to sign papers and take a look at the land. Kaleva Mayor Dan Holtz, Manistee Economic Development Director Tom Kubanek, and owners of the company Steve Myers and Michele Myers gathered along with two of Myers Engineering’s machinists, Bob Lotte and Gale Filter, in the hall for the contract signing.

40 YEARS AGO

“It’s a Brazzle Dazzle Day” at the Vogue

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is “Walt Disney’s Pete’s Dragon” starring Helen Reddy, Jim Dale, Mickey Rooney, Red Buttons and Shelley Winters. The new family musical make you “swear you saw a dragon!”.

Fitzgerald coming to Civic Club

State Senator William B. Fitzgerald, Democratic candidate for Governor, will be the principal speaker at the St. Joseph Civic Club’s annual installation of officers set for May 6. Fitzgerald was first elected to the State House of Representatives in 1971 and served there until 1974 when he was elected to represent the first district in the state Senate.

60 YEARS AGO

Band concert enjoyed

The massed band concert at the armory Friday night was greatly enjoyed by a good-sized crowd. William Wells, a guest conductor and district band president, commanded the students and their directors, Mrs. Mary Stroup of Norman-Dickson, Irving Johns of Bear Lake and Onekama, Joseph Reigner of Copemish and Kaleva and Maynard Hoeh of Arcadia.

80 YEARS AGO

Senior fund goal in sight

High school seniors are now in sight of their goal of raising enough money for their long anticipated “skip day” trip to Chicago which is tentatively scheduled for the first week in June. To raise approximately $150, which would be ample to meet all expenses of the trip with the funds now in the treasury, the class is to launch two more projects, one of which is the sponsoring of a food sale this Saturday in the corner store of the Vogue Theatre building. The sale will feature a large assortment of baked goods and will start at 10 a.m.

Club to back Saints nine

St. Joseph’s Men’s Civic Club will sponsor the Saints baseball team during the coming season and Rev. Edward Kubiak has been selected to manage the nine. Practice sessions will begin next week, the first being scheduled for Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at Reitz Park.

