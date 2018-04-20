MHS National Honor Society tests recycling program

MANISTEE — For the past 48 years people across the country have been celebrating Earth Day as a reminder to take good care of the planet.

Every step that people take makes a difference in protecting the environment and at Manistee High School, the National Honor Society Green Team has begun a recycling program for bottles and cans with the assistance of Republic Services. Heading up that program at the school is senior Mercedes Forsyth and sophomore Megan Huber.

“Green Team has been a thing in the National Honor Society before, but it kind of died out,” said Forsyth. “In January, I took over the Green Team and big plans for this year have been getting a recycling program going for cans and bottles as we already do paper here.”

Forsyth knew that if the program was going to be successful they were going to have to partner with someone with the recycling business.

“My first step that I took was reaching out to Republic Services, and I was very thankful to have Mathew Biolette respond pretty quickly,” said Forsyth. “We scheduled a meeting with him, Manistee High School principal Andy Huber, Green Team members and myself to find a plan that would work at MHS. At that meeting we talked about different options, and he was showing us different styles we could use for the project.”

Biolette played a key role in the success of the program by donating 10 cardboard style recycling bins for the project and a free pick up for April.

“We decided that the month of April would be our test month to see how many 55 gallon bags of bottles and cans our school would recycle,” said Forsythe. “(Biolette) also had the idea of branching out to the rest of the school and painting the bins to make them stand out more.”

Others in the middle/high school became involved including the eighth grade service learning class of Morgan Nowicki.

“They helped us in parts of the project with decorating the recycling bins, making posters and even sorting through and emptying the bins on Friday,” said Forsythe. “The art classes also helped us out painting some of the bins and Mr. (Monte) Klein let us use some of the bins.”

Forsythe said snow days and being off from school has kept down the number of bottles and cans they have collected to this point, but she can see it picking up in the upcoming weeks.

Next year Huber will be taking over the reins of the Green Team after Forsythe graduates, and she hopes to grow the recycling efforts even more.

“I hope to build on it and have the same idea of the cardboard bins around the school,” said Huber. “We also have talked about placing recycling bins outside of places like the new track, the football field and maybe we can also get some money off of returnables as they offer pop cans at those areas.”

Forsythe said a lot of what they do with the cans and bottles in the future depends on the how this test program goes and the response they get with it.