Onekama boys basketball tops Class D academic rankings

ONEKAMA — Onekama’s 2017-18 boys basketball season ended in regionals, but the Portagers were Class D champions where it counts: In the classroom.

Onekama had the highest team grade-point average of any team in Class D, heading the Basketball Coaches’ Association of Michigan (BCAM) Team Academic All-State rankings for the season.

The Portagers put up a cumulative team GPA of 3.723 to lead the list of 10 teams awarded Class D BCAM Academic All-State honors. Only five schools in the entire state, in all classes, posted higher GPA’s.

Bear Lake also earned Academic All-State recognition, with a team GPA of 3.420.

A total of 21 schools were honored by BCAM in Class D, and Manistee County accounted for four of them. Manistee Catholic Central and Brethren each earned BCAM academic Honorable Mention, with team GPA’s of 3.384 and 3.270, respectively.

The County was well represented on the girls’ side as well, with all four Class D teams earning BCAM academic Honorable Mention. Onekama led the way with a team GPA of 3.76, 13th-best in Class D, followed by Manistee Catholic Central (3.621), Bear Lake (3.458) and Brethren (3.413).

Honorable Mention was given to any team with a cumulative GPA or 3.0 or higher.