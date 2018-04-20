‘We Too Are the People’ lecture series continues at museum

MANISTEE — Noted as one of the most controversial books of the time, “We Too Are the People” was written by Louise Armstrong and published in 1938.

The book is a description of Manistee and Manistee County at the time of the Federal Relief Administration through the eyes of the local county relief manager.

On April 25, the Manistee County Historical Museum will be continuing with its second of four lectures by local historian and former curator of the Grand Rapids Public Museum, John Perschbacher, which will focus on various aspects of the book. Perschbacher will be assisted by his wife, Shirley.

The second presentation on Wednesday will include a discussion on a part of the chapter on “Wild Women” and eyewitness accounts as an example of how writings of this nature are researched. The second part of the series will also include a combination of the sewing project, the Christmas toys, and men in boots as written about in the book.

All presentations will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Manistee County Historical Museum, located at 425 River St. and will last approximately 90 minutes with a 20 minute break in which light refreshments will be served. Other dates are May 2 and 9.

There is no admission for the lectures however, donations will be accepted at the door.