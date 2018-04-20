Planning Commission to hold hearing on medical marijuana facility

MANISTEE — The Manistee Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for three different local requests at 7 p.m. on May 3, featuring a special use permit for a medical marijuana grower facility.

The applicants, David and Nicholas Casebolt, of Montague and Whitehall, with the company Lakeside Cultivation LLC, are requesting the special use permit for 160 10th St. in Manistee. The lot is a general industrial zoning classification.

According to a letter to the Planning Commission from Lakeside Cultivation LLC, the lot would be used for a Michigan medical marijuana grower facility that is said to maintain a single location and be fully licensed to trim, cultivate, dry, cure and package the marijuana for sale at a processor and provisioning center.

The letter to the commission stated: “The (location) will be appropriate for a Michigan medical marijuana grower facility. This is in the G-I General Industrial area of Manistee. The building is constructed of steel with a metal roof, with 5,600 square feet suitable for a marijuana grower facility.”

Two medical marijuana facilities ordinances were adopted this year by Manistee City Council, at separate council meetings:

• A Codified Medical Marijuana Facilities Ordinance was adopted on Jan. 2; and

• A medical marijuana facilities Zoning Ordinance Amendment was adopted on Feb. 20, detailing where grow facilities, processors and transporters can be located within the city.

The ordinances allow developers, who are interested in operating medical marijuana facilities within the city, to apply for several licenses/permits. Provisioning centers were not included in the ordinances.

On May 3, the public will have a chance to weigh in on the special use permit at 160 10th St. in Manistee, where the grower facility is proposed.

According to the developers, the building is near Precision Appliance Service on High Street — which is the closest public storefront — and is located on the corner of a side road with little traffic.

“All operations within our facility will be contained, and will be limited to the inside of the building. Being that, everything will be behind doors, there is no adverse impacts on surrounding properties,” the developers stated. “We will maintain the character represented in the community and hold ourselves to the highest standards.”

Another public hearing will be held on May 3, for Thomas Amor Sr. at 303 Fifth St. in Manistee, for a special use permit to finish rennovating a duplex.

In Amor’s application, he said the property was remodeled as a two family, one bedroom each, apartment house, that when purchasing, had a kitchen and bathroom upstairs, and one downstairs.

“We totally gutted the building, walls to studs, all new Pella windows, new doors, new furnaces, new electrical, total insulation, high efficiency appliances, new everything,” said Amor. “I have purchased enough property from the Good Shepard Church to make the area 10,005.39 square feet, which now meets the requirements of the ordinance.

“When applying for the address change I found out that it was not registered as a duplex.”

At a City Zoning Board of Appeals meeting on March 22, an appeal was granted with all members voting yes.

Also on May 3, the commission will hold a hearing for FiveCAP Inc. at 265 First St., to obtain a special use permit for a mixed use development that includes professional office space and an education facility, to add to a modular classroom to the site.

FiveCAP stated in its application that the existing building is 3,750 square feet; the location would be suited for the Early Head Start program.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the hearing or submit a written comment with a signature to Denise Blakeslee, planning and zoning director, at 70 Maple St., Manistee, MI 49660, or call (231) 398-2805.