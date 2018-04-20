A sense of the U.P.: Ramsdell to feature Jeff Daniels’ ‘Escanaba in Da Moonlight’

MANISTEE — Bringing the true spirit of Northern Michigan to the stage of the Ramsdell Theatre in Manistee, a rendition of “Escanaba in Da Moonlight” is sure to make the audience laugh, as directed by Dr. Rick Plummer.

The RRCA welcomes veteran director Plummer to produce “Escanaba in Da Moonlight” for one weekend only at 7:30 p.m. on April 26–28, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on April 29.

Written by actor Jeff Daniels, the original play “Escanaba in Da Moonlight” first premiered at the Purple Rose theatre in Chelsea, in 1995. The Michigan native play is set in the present, with flashbacks to 1989, and located deep in the woods north of Escanaba in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Performing the play for the first time at the Ramsdell Theatre is local artists Greg Kjolhede (Albert Soady), Jordan Sell (Remnar Soady), Mik Mikula (Reuben Soady), Jeremy D. Engwall (Jimmy “the Jimmer” Negamanee from Menominee), De-Ahna Underwood (Wolf Moon Dance Soady) and Bill Ferguson (Ranger Tom T. Treado), making up the cast.

Xavier Verna, RRCA executive director, said the play will bring back memories for many attendees, and feature adult humor.

“I think people will just love how silly it is. It’s one of those plays where you are either giggling the whole night, or you’re rolling on the floor laughing so loud your stomach hurts,” Verna said. “If you’re a hunter or love camping, I think you will relate to the atmosphere of hanging out with your family or best friends, and just talking nonsense.”

The set design, an authentic Northern Michigan cabin, was put together by Mikula and Rennae Hansen, who staged the “cabin” set with deer antlers, old licence plates and other “Yooper” inspired decor.

“It’s a collaboration of the scene designer and director that come up with an elaboration of the set. Mik (Mikula) spoons his magic into the set himself, all of the intricacies,” said Plummer.

Not only will the play make the audience laugh, but Plummer said it brings forth characters that are relateable and fun to watch. He said the play, being set in Michigan, is perfect for residents of this area.

“It sort of speaks to the character of a large portion of Michigan,” said Plummer. “It’s not a cruel kind of comedy; people will walk away with some sort of affection for each of these characters. It’s a happy ending.

“That’s why we are so delighted to be doing it here where people have a sense what the U.P. is all about, and what a ‘Yooper’ is or what they sound like.”

On April 27, the RRCA is partnering with North Channel Brewing Co. for a big night at the Ramsdell. Audience members will be presented with a chance to buy pasties and beer.

“It is these types of opportunities that benefit local arts organizations and enhance their programming,” said Verna. “Carl Eskridge, (North Channel) executive chef and general manager, and the owners at North Channel, have been tremendously supportive of the arts in this community.”

Refreshments will be served on other nights as well, but April 27 is the only night with pasties and beer provided by North Channel Brewing Co. The brewery has been active in the community since fall 2017, offering craft beers, Tex-Mex style food and unparalleled experience to Manistee.

“Our mission statement involves building a sustainable business that will benefit the community and bring living wage jobs and careers to enrich the lives of those in Manistee,” said owner Ronald Ford. “Working with local arts groups like the RRCA is part of the mission of enriching the lives of those around us. Art and culture is life, without it life is gray and colorless.”

Verna said the new opportunity is beneficial for both the RRCA and Manistee.

“We’re still in the process of getting a permanent liquor license, but we look forward to having more flexibility and revenue stream,” said Verna. “For this show, we planned two nights of serving alcohol, and one of those will feature North Channel Brewing Co. beer. Our patrons have enjoyed being able to purchase alcoholic beverages at our shows. I think it’s desirable by most of our audiences and it is standard at most performing arts venues.”

Tickets are available now through MyNorthTickets.com or by calling (800) 836-0717. The box office will be open one hour before each show. This show is not suitable for children.