Chittenden Nursery set for volunteer preservation work

CADILLAC —Once the hub of reforestation efforts, the historic Chittenden Nursery in Wellston on the Huron-Manistee National Forests has been selected by the national HistoriCorps organization as a site for volunteer preservation work.

In operation from 1933 to 1974, the nursery was established in response to the growing need for nursery stock in the Midwest, serving as the nation’s largest nursery in the production of seeds and transplant of trees.

The U.S. Forest Service plans to use the former nursery as the site for the future Cadillac/Manistee District Ranger Station.

HistoriCorps, a service learning partner of the Forest Service, helps preserve significant resources on public lands by engaging volunteers to provide hands-on learning opportunities as site stewards. In 2017, HistoriCorps volunteers completed a new roof on the Chittenden cone shed. This year’s tasks include repainting the cone shed’s ventilator, reroofing the caretaker’s residence, and repairing and restoring stucco on the cone shed’s foundation. Daily tasks vary, depending on weather, project priorities, and a number of other factors.

Prior construction experience is not required. Only a positive attitude and strong work ethic are necessary. All necessary tools, training, personal safety equipment, daily meals and snacks, and a variety of lodging options are provided. Transportation, proper attire including sturdy work shoes, long pants and a work shirt are the volunteer’s responsibility.

Four work sessions in June and one in July are available to choose from. Register online at historicorps.org/events/chittenden-2018/ to volunteer for the preservation of Chittenden Nursery.