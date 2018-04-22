Cooperative Drama Program presents Disney’s ‘Little Mermaid’

ONEKAMA — Anticipation is running high for the Cooperative Drama Program’s Friday night opening performance of “Disney’s Little Mermaid” at the Onekama Consolided Schools Cafetorium.

The production is another chapter in a long line of what has been a very successful collaboration between the Onekama Consolidated, Bear Lake and Brethren schools. The Disney’s “Little Mermaid” show is shaping up to be one of the best ever, according to director Amanda Harthun.

“Our cast is loaded with talent,” said Harthun. “We are strong vocally and have a good blend of seasoned performers stepping into the leadership roles along with students that are developing their skills and confidence on stage.”

The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 27 and 28 and at 2 p.m. on April 29. Tickets are available in advance at the school offices and at the door the night of the performance.

One of the many things that has kept the Cooperative Drama Program’s production strong for so many years is students often start in productions as elementary students. They stay with the program for years until they take over the lead roles in their final years of high school, and that adds a real sense of dedication.

“The students have worked really hard to bring the show to life including helping with the scenery and prop construction, learning music, acting, dancing and managing extremely tight time schedules,” said Harthun. “Many of them are great students, athletes and performers and they manage to balance it all so well.”

Harthun said it never ceases to amaze her how dedicated the students are to local arts and musical theater.

“Thanks to an anonymous donor, Bear Lake School and the Manistee County Community Foundation we were able to go as a cast down to see Hart High School’s production of ‘The Little Mermaid’ this winter,” said Harthun. “They were great hosts to us and their show really inspired our cast early on to work hard for a great show. Our kids were so inspired that they sang the songs from the show all the way home.”

Harthun said that although they have went to shows in the past, she feels this year’s cast has truly become students of musical theater through their willingness to go see other shows.

“We attribute that not only to the students’ own interests and motivation, but also to the many ways our community continually invests in and cares for fostering the arts in our students’ lives,” said Harthun.

Harthun also likes to see the vast number of alumni from the production who return to assist the next group in their show.

“Several of our alumni are back to help with the show as Paul Cunningham is on lights, Kaylan Fitch and Becky Cunningham are helping out with scribing our director’s notes, Claire Harvey designed and dyed the ocean for the show, Emily Corson Barnard designed the production fliers, Jacob Fitch is on spotlight and Dani Simo is helping with hair and makeup,” said Harthun. “I love that so many of our alumni are so willing to help and give back to the program.”

People who have been involved with the program keep coming back year after year to help out said Harthun, but they do have some new faces this year as well.

“Kathy Joseph has retired from being the musical director although she is still helping out with the production behind the scenes with paperwork,” said Harthun. “The new assistant directors who also serve as music director and choreographer are John and Karen Storms Rohm. John is taking on the role of music director and Karen is continuing to do choreography, but adding more responsibilities to her plate as well.”

Harthun said their transition has been a smooth one since they have been working with the play in the past.

“John and Karen have helped us out for a few years accompanying and doing choreography for the show,” said Harthun. “In John’s first year as music director he has incorporated vocal technique and musicality coaching and character exploration to help the students develop as performers.”

Other familiar longtime volunteers are Kurt Harvey, who has returned to do the set design; Susan Barnard is doing costumes; and Byron Joseph is handling the sound responsibilities.

“We also have a large brigade of parent and community volunteers who are helping with many aspects of the show from costumes to props and pit orchestra,” said Harthun. “Our pit orchestra is a special treat as we have several wonderful musicians who are donating their time and talents in order for the students and audience to enjoy a world-class theater experience.”

The pit orchestra consists of Larry Babcock on trombone, Kathy Spalding on saxophone, Joy Smith on xylophone and marimbas, John Peterson on bass and violin, Amy Tindall on clarinet, Bob and Joyce Brenner on percussion and John Storms Rohm on piano.

“The Little Mermaid” Cast

King Triton: Angel Aguilar

Ariel: Bow Suchada Charoemkittitum

Prince Eric: Luca Leffew

Sebastion: Faith Kidd

Ursula: Ditte Jakobsen

Grimsby: Curtis Kennedy

Flounder: Megan Gydesen

Scuttle: Maggie Madsen

Sea Gulls: Jess Steels, Alli Torrey, Randi Nelson, Gracie Pryune

Flotsam (Ursula’s eel): Solveig Saeternes

Jetsam (Ursula’s eel): Trevor Eisenlohr

Chief Louis: Taylor Merrill

Pilot: John Evans

Sailors: Daniel Aguilar, Cora Tindall-Dausar, Trevor Eisenlohr, Lucia Campos Gonzalez, Kennadey Smith and Erica Blattner

Mersisters: Leah Nelson (Aquata), Hayley May (Arista), Nerea Pastor (Atina), Jess Steels (Allana), Bella Leffew (Adella)

Leeward: Destiny Edson

Windward: Erica Blattner

Maids: Daisa Fowler, Jenna Bromley, Randi Nelson, Lucia Campos Gonzalez and Kennadey Smith

Ocean Water: Daisa Fowler, Randi Nelson, Destiny Edson, Jenna Bromley, Taylor Merrill, Alex Rineer, Alli Torrey

Princes: Daniel Aguilar, John Evans

Princesses: Alli Torrey, Jess Steels, Randi Nelson, Daisa Fowler, Destiny Edson, Erica Blattner, Kennadey Smith, Lucia Campos Gonzalez, Jenna Bromley

Sea Creatures: Alli Torrey, Riley Kilborn, Gracy B, Gracie P, Alecia, Maggie Evans, Coral Tindal-Dausar, Randi Nelson, Kennadey Smith, Erica Blattner, Destiny Edson, Daisa Fowler, Lucia Campos Gonzalez, Ava and Janet, Alex Rineer

Chefs: Alecia Hayes, Gracie P., Ava, Gwen, Janet, Maggie Evans, Cora Tindall-Dausar

Student Choreographer: Alli Torrey, Solveig Saeternes, Trevor Eisenlohr

Backstage Manager: Katelynn Feil

Backstage Crew: Alyssa Eisenlohr, Paige Gutowski and Meridee Gutowski