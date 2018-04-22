Looking Back for April 23

20 YEARS AGO

DMC begin “Merchant of the Month”

A new type of contest, “Merchant of the Month,” will be featured by the Downtown Merchants Committee from now on, President John Kaser announced at this month’s meeting. All paid members are eligible; and the winner will be chosen by a group of non-retail citizens, it was announced in the flyer passed around at the meeting. To qualify, take part in at least four meeting in a six-month span; and work with the executive board on one event or promotion in a one-year span.

60 YEARS AGO

“The Blundering Herd”

The juniors of Norman-Dickson High School are presenting their class play, “The Blundering Herd,” at the grade school gym on April 25. The cast includes Jim Parsons, David Matthews, Billy Sedlar, Raymond Asiala and Rose Sandberg.

80 YEARS AGO

Now “Marge’s”

The store formerly known as Jibson’s on Sibben Street is now being operated by Margaret Young as “Marge’s”. Miss Young, who has had considerable restaurant experience, will serve light lunches, ice cream, baked goods and soft drinks.

Liquor rules meet Sunday

Beer and liquor vendors, city and county officials, law enforcement officers and all others interested are reminded of the meeting to be held here tomorrow evening at which liquor rules will be explained.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum