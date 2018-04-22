Northwest Michigan Arts & Culture Summit May 9 at Interlochen

TRAVERSE CITY – Artists, organizations, businesses, and others in the creative sector are invited to participate in the Northwest Michigan Arts & Culture Summit Wednesday, May 9, at Interlochen Center for the Arts.

This is the third annual regional summit to strengthen relationships, build value for the arts, support cultural economic development, and continue building the ten-county arts and culture network. Networks Northwest’s member counties are: Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, and Wexford.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Interlochen’s Mallory-Towsley Center for Arts Leadership. Registration and breakfast begin at 8:15.

The Summit will include:

• Presentations & interactive discussions with artists, arts and culture administrators, community builders, state arts leaders and participants on arts advocacy, community engagement, best practices and strategies to build the creative sector – locally and regionally;

• Strategies, tools and opportunities to advocate and ‘tell our story’ – individually and collectively – to engage with communities, tourism, business advocates and elected officials;

• Artist presentations and panel addressing issues and opportunities for organizations and communities to support professional artists;

• Hands-on planning to further network goals, initiatives and action steps.

Registration is available online at: nwm.org/artsummit. For more information, contact Mary Gillett at mgillett03@gmail.com or 231-883-8388.