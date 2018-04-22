Public should watch for oak wilt disease

LANSING — Michigan residents are reminded not to prune white and red oak trees from mid-April through the summer, because that’s a key time for infection with oak wilt, a serious disease that can weaken and kill trees within weeks.

Symptoms most often appear from June until September.

Affected trees will suddenly begin to wilt from the top down, rapidly dropping leaves, which can be green, brown or a combination of both colors.

Oak wilt is spread above ground mainly by sap-feeding beetles that carry the disease spores from an infected tree, or wood cut from an infected tree, to fresh wounds, including pruning cuts, on healthy trees. The infection also spreads below ground, through root grafts among neighboring trees.

The highest risk of infection occurs April 15-July 15, but it is prudent to avoid pruning or injuring oak trees until they have lost leaves for the winter, typically from November through mid-March, If you must prune or remove oaks during the risk period, or have a tree that gets damaged, immediately cover wounds with tree-wound paint or latex-based paint.

If you suspect your oak trees have this disease:

Get help from an oak-wilt qualified specialist. Visit www.MichiganOakWilt.org for a listing and more information.

Michigan State University’s Diagnostic Clinic can verify infection. Find instructions at pestid.msu.edu/ or call (517) 355-4536.