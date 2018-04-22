Trinity students shine in school fair/expressions session

MANISTEE — Trinity Lutheran School might be small in terms of numbers, but it is huge when it comes to the artistic and scientific ability possessed by its students.

People who attended the 37th Annual School Fair/Expressions session on Saturday had a good opportunity to see just how talented those Trinity Lutheran students are. The school gymnasium was filled with art work and science projects for the public to view.

Trinity Lutheran principal David Moehring said that every year the students amaze them with the quality of work they produce. Work was on display from the students in the kindergarten level up to the eighth grade.

“We have lots of work the students have done on display like science projects, writing, artwork and musical talent,” said Moehring. “It just highlights some of the God-given talents and abilities our children are blessed with. This is a good opportunity to showcase some of those talents.”

Moehring said the Expressions Session portion of the program allows students to perform in some of the fine arts.

Teacher Mark Kirchenberg said that even though he has been a part of the School Fair/Expression Session for many years it never ceases to amaze him the wide variety of projects the students produce. He said it also is pleasing to see the artistic talents both from a music and art perspective that the students create and display every year.

“We have a little bit of everything today and for a small school we have a lot of talented kids,” said Kirchenberg. “The kids have some really creative science projects this year, and it just shows the talent we have among our kids.”