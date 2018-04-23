100 Years Ago

The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week ending April 27, 1918 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum.

“Thrilled by the knowledge that their city had gone beyond the demands of Uncle Sam In the subscription of Liberty Loan bonds, stirred by the martial music of the Jackies band and inspired by eloquent addresses of speakers accompanying the win-the-war mission, Manistee citizens today threw household and business duties to the wind and joined, thousands strong, in celebrating the glad holiday.

“And there was reason to rejoice. The city alone had gone $10,500 over the entire county’s quota and Michigan word had just been received that the state had already exceeded its quota by $7,000,000.

“Downtown streets, bright with flags, banners and service flags, swarming with people, choked with automobiles, recalled the days of the old-time Fourth of July celebrations shortly before noon today when the Jackies Band came swinging down River Street from the M. & N. E. station. The bluejackets were playing “Over There” as it has never been played before with all the dash and zip of the composer George M. Cohan and the tempo, precision and technique of the famous bandmaster John Philip Sousa who had trained them.

“In the van were the Boy Scouts in Khaki uniform. Next came the band and behind them a squad of eight bluejackets. Behind, on both sides and ahead, trooped hundreds of people, all keeping step to the music and many, especially the younger element, singing the words of the march song. Long rows of autos parked along the curb left but a narrow lane for the marchers, and scores of cars also trailed rear of the procession.

“John Stronach and Max Baumann, who have been doing work as deputy income tax collectors the past three months, are in Manistee county for several weeks looking up delinquent special taxes for Uncle Sam.

“Both are enthusiastic over the service they have been in and astonished at the vastness and thoroughness of the federal machinery that is prying loose the dollars for the war.

“Many income tax slackers are being rounded up, they say, and in a month or so they will hear something drop. It will be practically impossible for anyone to escape payment of penalties, for Uncle Sam has an accurate line on the incomes of his nieces and nephews.

“KEEN FROST LAST NIGHT was not what we desired or what we deserved, but what we got.

“SCHOOL STUDENTS favored the open air idea of school today. Pupils and teachers took a recess of half an hour over time to see the big doings and then forgot to get back to studies until the musical visitors pulled out.

“CITY INDUSTRIES were paralyzed today while the Great Lakes boys were in town and making music on the streets. The most important business in most people’s opinion was hearing the music. Downtown offices served chiefly as looking-out stations for their occupants.

“BESIDES OFFERING a very strong vaudeville bill at the Lyric tonight, a novel film will be screened that should be seen by everyone. It shows the making of Liberty bonds, all the different stages and processes being pictured.

“Notices have been sent to 38 registrants to report at the court house Saturday afternoon to be inducted into military service and hold themselves in readiness to entrain for Camp Custer on Monday morning, April 29.

“There was a decided lull in Liberty loan activities today, the canvassers either resting up after the strenuous week, climaxed by yesterday’s celebration in connection with the Jackie’s visit, or else deciding to do part of one day’s work for themselves before the week is gone.

“The society event of the week was the birthday luncheon given by Miss Filer in her lovely home in Filer City Friday, in honor of Mrs. William Wente.

“It was a camouflage luncheon, original with Miss Filer from beginning to end.

“Covers were laid for twelve. A beautiful rose—too perfect to be true—was found at each place, and a place card with clever rhymes in which the name of the guest and familiar characteristics were playfully shown. The favors were dainty birthday candles in candlesticks. A lingering snowdrift in the form of a delicious coconut cake surrounded by pert dandelions springing up, was the centerpiece. The meat course was completely covered by mossy parsley and handsome narcissus blossoms on end of toothpicks made of turnips. Even the nuts, when broken, contained delightful surprises in art craft toys.

“A feast for body, soul and spirit was this delightful luncheon so full of thought and clever surprises!

“Moreland Nungesser, better known as ‘Punk,’ and Arthur Hainer returned yesterday from service in the rifle range department of the Naval Reserve. The boys were discharged from service on account of being too young for the branch they enlisted in, which has its pick of older and more experienced men.

“Both boys enlisted last winter under Macquorn Nuttall for work on the rifle ranges of naval training schools. They have been serving in Baltimore and Washington, D. C. They declare that the naval training stations are fine places to work in and that they regret being let out of service.

“The steamer SOUTH HAVEN left Manistee harbor this morning on what will probably be her last voyage from her home port. The commandeered vessel passed down the river at about 9 o’clock. A considerable crowd gathered on the Maple Street bridge to watch the departure. Information concerning the vessel’s destination is withheld by the navy department.

“GOOD-BYE CITY OF SOUTH Haven. The former pleasure boat bulked large by contrast with the tug which towed her out and the U. S. S. ISLA DE LUZON attached to her stern line as she cleft the waters of the Manistee river for the last time this morning.

“Starting as a modest attempt of the local grocers to put on a food conservation exhibit to instruct the public in the use of substitutes for foodstuffs needed for exportation to the allies and our armies overseas, the Manistee Food Show has gone far beyond the original plans and has become a county-wide affair.

“’Plant a garden,’ is rapidly becoming the watchword of Manistee people. Everybody from the youngster scarcely able to wield a hoe or rake to the more practical, economic head of the household, is becoming imbues with the idea and is already planning his garden program and selecting his garden site and seeds. Some of the more progressive have already planted theirs.

“Manistee’s right to recognition among the ‘honor cities’ of the country has been officially recognized, and the ‘Honor Flag’ indicating that the county has subscribed its full quota for the third Liberty Loan has been forwarded.

“Ceremonies in connection with the unfurling of this bright banner denoting its civic distinction with patriotism doubtless will be arranged, and due notice given, that all who have helped to make its acquisition possible may share in the glad event.

“HARRY E. KRAUSE, former linotype operator for the News-Advocate, one of Manistee’s first contingent of selected men for the National Army, who has been home on a brief furlough returned this afternoon to Camp Custer. Like others there, he is anxious to go ‘over there and play a part in the big show.

“Friday, April 26 daily assumes greater importance for Manistee. Not only is it the big day of the Food Conservation Show, the opening of the War Garden campaign, and the date of unfurling the city’s Liberty Loan honor flag, but word now comes that President Wilson, by proclamation, has designated it as Liberty Day.

“’…I, Woodrow Wilson, President of the United States of America, do appoint Friday, the 26th day of April, 1918, as Liberty Day. On the afternoon of that day I request the people of the United States to assemble in their respective communities and liberally pledge anew their financial support to sustain the nation’s cause. Patriotic demonstrations should be held in every city, town and hamlet throughout the land under the general direction of the Liberty Loan Committee organized by the Federal Reserve Banks. Let the nation’s response to the Third Liberty Loan express in unmistakable terms the determination of America to fight for peace, the permanent peace of justice. [Signed] Woodrow Wilson.

“The local Home Guard company appears to be in the way of disorganization on account of lack of recognition by the state authorities. The company has not received the expected assistance and equipment promised by the commanders of the Michigan state troops and, on making inquiries as to why no equipment has been supplied, was told that it was not a part of the state troops.

“According to all the information they have been able to obtain, they are a volunteer organization having no privileges from the state, dependent on themselves for the expenses of their organization, having no right to receive arms or equipment from the state, but liable to be called at any time for service, such as was formerly done by the National Guard.

“Plans are rapidly nearing completion for staging the War Garden Parade Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock. In fact the committee claim they have gone so far as to cinch everything with the weather man to turn on the spring heat for the occasion, so that not only will the marchers and spectators be comfortable during the parade, but they will feel like taking off their coats and getting busy on their home gardens as soon as the doings are over. Chairman C. N. Russell and a dozen fellow grocers, part of the organization under whose auspices the big Food Conservation show is being put on, were lustily swinging constructive hammers at the Larsen pavilion over Frank’s store last night getting things ready for the booths, exhibits and other attractions. The amount of work accomplished within a few busy hours would have been a good example for the federal ship building board to follow.

“LOCAL LETTER CARRIERS, in their tidiest uniforms, will participate in the patriotic parade Friday afternoon instead of making their customary rounds.

“DANDELIONS ARE SHOWING their glowing faces on many lawns.

“THE MANISTEE TAXI COMPANY has placed its new motor bus in service. The rig ‘makes’ all trains and passenger boats.

“ACCORDING TO A SOLDIER from the trenches in France, about the only time the Hun’s poison gas is welcome is when it kills thousands of rats that infest the traverses and dugouts.

“Opening its doors on the dot at 10:30 this morning, with every exhibit in place and complete, Manistee’s big Food Conservation Show got underway this morning to an auspicious start that augurs well for one of the most successful public-patriotic undertakings ever attempted in this part of the state.

“All who have seen it voluntarily express their pleased surprise at the fact that they are being given far more than they had anticipated, and along with interest aroused in what is to be seen, there is always a determination to put into daily practice some of the worthwhile lessons impressed.

“The grocers who inaugurated the show and are bearing the expense, together with all other groups and individuals who have co-operated them, may well feel pleased at the growing success of their efforts.

“The fire department was called out at 1:15 this afternoon to attend to a blaze on the roof of Justice Erb’s residence and office building. The fire was quickly extinguished after having done about $25 worth of damage. The cause of the flames could not be determined but was believed to have been a spark from the chimney of the Fowler building next door. The loss was covered by insurance.

“The chief feature of the event was the fact that both of the department’s trucks were raced to the scene with their imposing equipment all on board. The sight brought a considerable crowd to watch the firemen work. The chemical extinguishers on board the new truck were the tools used to do the job.

“That the mild cases of smallpox discovered in Oak Hill and Filer City may not spread to Manistee and cause a spread of the disease, the city administration is instituting precautionary methods that will undoubtedly achieve the desired end, if the public will co-operate. Several cases in the towns mentioned have come to light recently. They were so mild that the families of the persons affected did not realize the danger and no physicians were summoned. When the Manistee authorities learned of the conditions, prompt preventive measures were decided upon.

“City Health Officer, Dr. E. S. Ellis is directing these efforts, both here and in Oak Hill and Filer City. As a number of employees of the Goshen shirt factory had been exposed, a general revaccination is being made today. Vaccination is not made compulsory, but the company will refuse to permit employees to work unless they have thus been made immune.

“As a matter of safety Manistee citizens are urged to be vaccinated. Free vaccinations will be given by the city, the people being permitted to have it done by the health officer or their own family physician.

“There is no occasion for alarm, but precaution is always in order.

“TO RENT, CHEAP: Fine summer home, suitable for family of wrens. No objection to children.

“THE CLEAN-UP CAMPAIGN in the Sixth district was finished today. Owners of property in the Fifth district are notified that work of hauling away rubbish and ashes will begin in their neighborhood tomorrow.

“THE POST OFFICE WILL be closed after 1 o’clock tomorrow afternoon in conformation with the Liberty Day proclamations of the governor and president. There will be no afternoon delivery of mail, and only a few men will be at the office to take care of the incoming and outgoing mail.

“CONSERVE!/And give!/And go without!/ It is the call/ Of war!/ Do not forget,/We’ve not won yet/The cause we’re fighting for./Forego!/Be brave!/Our spirit’s ‘Win or bust!’/When others die,/Who eats a pie/Has got an awful crust.”