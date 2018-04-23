The bankruptcy of lumberman R. G. Peters

By all appearances, R. G. Peters was one of the most successful of the Manistee lumbermen.

By 1911 the village of Eastlake, where the majority of Peters employees lived, had a population nearing 2,000. Thus it came as a shock to all on February 1, 1911, when newspaper headlines announced that Peters had been forced into bankruptcy.

Richard G. Peters had been born in upstate New York in 1832. After receiving a basic education he commenced work as a gate-keeper on a toll road and then came west to work for the Michigan Southern Railroad where he attained the position of Assistant Civil Engineer in just five years. Next he worked for Charles Mears at Big Sauble Point followed by several years managing the operations of James Ludington at Ludington.

Finally in 1866 Peters moved to Manistee purchasing a part interest in the largest mill on Mainstee Lake. However, within two years he moved on when he disagreed with his partners, M. S. Robinson and M. S. Tyson. Next a small mill at the south end of Manistee Lake was purchased which he operated for 12 years until it burned.

Rather than rebuild on the same site, Peters purchased Louis Sands’ property in Eastlake which included a small mill. Here he was able to steadily expand until the R. G. Peters Salt & Lumber Company was one of the largest employers in the area. Salt wells were added and a salt block was constructed with an output of 1,600 barrels a day. The Manistee & Luther Railroad was built which brought in timber to the mill. 1889 found over 800 people on the payroll of the company.

On Thursday, October 9, 1890, everyone was surprised by the news that the R. G. Peters Salt & Lumber Company was bankrupt. The extensive operations involved at least 12 different firms including lumber companies in Ludington, Menominee, and Brenton, Alabama. There was also a wholesale grocery company in Grand Rapids, a silver mine in Canada, several retail lumber businesses and other companies in Chicago and Midland. It seems likely, when looking back, that Peters was simply involved in more businesses than he could successfully manage.

On February 20, 1897, it was announced that: “The R. G. Peters Salt & Lumber Company resumed control Saturday, and commenced doing business under its own firm name for the first time since its failure six years ago. The people of Manistee and vicinity rejoice to know Mr. Peters has regained control of his immense business.”

Over the next 14 years the R. G. Peters Salt and Lumber Company continued to do a large business at their Eastlake plant. In 1898, the last of the good pine timber was cut, but they still owned plenty of hardwood and found a steady market for the lumber.

It was during the decade of the 1890s that Peters worked with the Manistee Iron Works trying to increase production at his salt plant. The result of this joint experimentation was that Peters had the largest vacuum pans in the world at his Eastlake plant and that the Iron Works after several installations was able to patent their Multiple Effect Evaporators.

The details of the 1911 bankruptcy are similar to the earlier failure. Again there was a myriad of businesses including the R. G. Peters Salt & Lumber Company; the Manistee & Luther Railroad; large amounts of standing timber in Michigan, Florida, Mississippi, and even Canada; an iron mine and smelter in Georgia; the Rome & Northern Railroad (Georgia); the Gillette Roller Bearing Company and the R. G. Peters Manufacturing Company in Grand Rapids; and the American Wood Block Company of Delphius, Ohio. The assets were in the millions but the liabilities were only $1,350,000, less than a third of those in the earlier bankruptcy.

Unlike the earlier bankruptcy, there does not seem to have been any announcement of a conclusion of the bankruptcy. In 1911 Joy Morten (founder of Morton Salt) already held an option to purchase the Eastlake property The final stands of timber were cut and brought to the mill for manufacturing and three years later, on November 21, 1913, the last board was cut at the Peters plant in Eastlake.

More than 1,300,000,000 board feet of lumber had been cut; 1,400,000 shingles had been manufactured; 70,000 cords of hemlock bark had been shipped, and 14,200,000 barrels of salt had been produced with well over half of that in barrels produced at the plant. The retail store had sold $2,560,000 in goods. There was an average of 975 employees in the operation receiving an average annual payroll of $375,000.

Late in 1916, the Michigan Trust Company sold all the remaining assets to the Morton Salt Company and the Harris Brothers Company of Chicago bringing an end to a significant era in Eastlake history. Peters himself lived on until April 1, 1927, attaining the age of 95 years.